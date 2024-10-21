DHAKA, - South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada reached 300 test wickets in record time on Monday, expressing surprise with how the ball moved for the seamers on the first day of the opening test against Bangladesh. Rabada in record milestone on day of bowling surprise

Rabada achieved the milestone in the first session as he took out the off and middle stumps of Mushfiqur Rahim with a swinging delivery.

He got to the 300 mark in 11,817 balls in 65 tests, significantly improving the 24-year-old record of 12,602 balls held by Pakistan’s formidable quick Waqar Younis.

Rabada, 29, finished with figures of 3-26 from 11 overs as Bangladesh were skittled out for 106 and South Africa replied with 140-6 before bad light halted play not long before the scheduled close.

Sixteen wickets fell on the opening day of the two-test series, where spin is expected to dominate.

"We thought it was going to turn, and not really nip, but with the new ball, there was a bit of movement," Rabada told a news conference.

"Not really much swing, but off the wicket, there was quite a bit of seam movement.

"To be fair, that's actually how it played in the nets. Generally, what you get in the nets is what you'll get similarly in the middle. It's turning for the spinners and seaming for the seamers too. We found that quite surprising."

Rabada said he had not been focusing on the 300-wicket milestone, but he knew he was on the cusp of achieving it.

"I was more focused on how we were going to win this test, especially after losing the toss and bowling first. But when it happened, it was just a relief. Everyone plays for milestones, but it was a relief.

"It's a special moment. As for the record, I didn't know about it, but I guess it motivates me to do even better."

Rabada became the sixth South Africa bowler to 300 test wickets after Dale Steyn , Shaun Pollock , Makhaya Ntini , Allan Donald and Morne Morkel .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.