'Rachin Ravindra being monitored under HIA processes': New Zealand's big update as star suffers Champions Trophy scare

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) provided a major update on Rachin Ravindra's injury on Saturday. The all-rounder was struck in his face with the ball while fielding, which left him bleeding. It happened during the first ODI of the tri-series against Pakistan in Lahore. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation's first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8(AFP)

The incident happened during the 37th over of the second innings when Khusdil Shah slog-swept a delivery from Michael Bracewell. Ravindra steadied himself to take the catch, but lost the ball lost sight of the ball amidst the floodlights as it struck him flush on his forehead. The incident left him dazed as he stared at the ground for a few minutes before blood started rolling down his face, as the packed stadium was left in stunned silence.

He was attended by the medical team, along with the Pakistan team doctor on the ground, before being carried off the field with his face covered with a towel.

After the match, NZC provided a major update on Ravindra saying that while he is doing well, they have him under observation ahead of the second game on Monday against South Africa.

"Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over," a New Zealand Cricket statement said. "He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes."

New Zealand suffered a major scare just over a week before the Champions Trophy. The team already are dealing with concerns around fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who incurred a hamstring injury during the ILT20 in the UAE earlier this week.

New Zealand take lead in tri-series

After opting to bat first, the visitors bounced back from a poor start, where they were reduced to 39 for two, to finish at 330 for six in 50 overs after performances from Kane Williamson (58 in 89 balls, with seven fours), Daryl Mitchell (81 in 84 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Glenn Phillips (106* in 74 balls, with six fours and seven sixes). Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/88) and Abrar Ahmed (2/41) were among the top wicket-takers for Pakistan.

In reply, opener Fakhar Zaman provided Pakistan with a promising start en route to his knock of 84 in 69 balls, laced with seven fours and four sixes, before the hosts were reduced to 119/4. Salman Agha (40 in 51 balls, with two fours and six) and Tayyab Tahir (30 in 29 balls, with four boundaries) put on a 53-run partnership, but Pakistan was skittled out for just 252 runs in 47.5 overs.