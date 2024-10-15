Rachin Ravindra returns to his roots to build a future for New Zealand

Bengaluru: There will be a bunch of cricketers experiencing a familial bond for different reasons during the Bengaluru Test match. KL Rahul, for this is where his home is. Virat Kohli, of course; Cubbon Road stops when he enters the crease under the glare of IPL lights. Mohammed Siraj too gets his share of support here from the time he began wearing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during a training session ahead of the first Test against India in Bengaluru. (PTI)

But what about Rachin Ravindra, the young New Zealand batter who calls himself a Kiwi, talks like a Kiwi, but looks Indian because of his roots? By now Rachin has lived the hype and rode on the buzz around his Bengaluru heritage – his father played club cricket here – during the ODI World Cup and the IPL. To play a Test match at the Chinnaswamy will be special for him, but Rachin would know, there is little chance, he gets to hear ‘Rachin, Rachin’ against India.

There are great expectations from the youngster in New Zealand cricket circles as the 2021 World Test Championship winners languish on sixth on the current points table. They are looking to break a four-match losing streak (not counting the rained-out Noida Test) with the Bengaluru Test starting Wednesday.

It doesn’t help that Kane Williamson’s class is missing, at least from the first Test. And there’s an enforced leadership change from Tim Southee to Tom Latham, because of the former’s loss of bowling form.

New Zealand were comfortably bested by Sri Lanka but they would have acclimatised better by now and as they embark on the toughest challenge in world cricket, playing India in India, in Rachin they trust. The left-hander would need to summon all the maturity he has carried on his young shoulders if New Zealand batting is to withstand India’s bowling might – not just spin but the peerless Jasprit Bumrah as well.

At 24, Rachin is the youngest in an experienced but ageing New Zealand batting group. He would derive confidence from his white-ball exploits in India including the 578 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Although it is different formats, it gives you confidence that you can perform in this part of the world,” Rachin told reporters on Monday. “Although conditions will most likely be different, it’s more I guess managing the crowd and the expectations of the people, because we know how passionate Indian people are about cricket. So it feels like if you’re able to do it a couple of times hopefully you’ll be able to do it in a test series and look, I think it’s a different challenge entirely and it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Rachin’s 91-ball 18 not out effort in the 2021 Kanpur Test to deny India a win was crucial too. That’s where it had all begun in Test cricket for the youngster, carrying a mop of curly hair. Since, he’s stroked a double hundred and three fifties and shown all the promise of being a long-term all-format prospect for New Zealand.

He will also be tasked to negate his namesake and of similar hairdo, Ravindra Jadeja’s spin. One of India’s best performing all-rounders in home conditions, Jadeja has shown no signs of slowing down. This battle between the master and the apprentice – CSK teammates – will be a sideshow to what otherwise appears on paper as a battle among teams with unequal strengths for the conditions.

“Obviously we know how good India are in their own conditions...the quality of their bowlers, the quality of their batters. They’ve grown up in these conditions, and it shows how hard it is for a team to come and win here,” said Rachin.

“So, it’s difficult. They’ve got consistent bowlers who bowl an area for a long period of time. You see the two spinners who play consistently, Ashwin and Jaddu, they’re two very accomplished bowlers. You know, they can bat too, which makes it a little bit hard.

“But, obviously they’re a very good team. We’ll take our learnings from, you know, we’ve been here a lot recently. The group has grown together quite well and we’ve all had that experience, so hopefully we can put together a strong fight.”