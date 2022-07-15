Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic on cards? Wimbledon champion named in Serbia's Davis Cup team

Even while Novak Djokovic's participation in the North American hard-court swing and the US Open 2022 hangs in balance, Novak Djokovic is guaranteed to return to the court in the second week of September as the Wimbledon champion has been named in Serbia's team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. This implies that there could be possible Rafael Nadal versus Djokovic on the cards as Spain and Serbia find themselves in the same group.

Head coach of the Davis Cup team of Serbia, Viktor Troicki, recently announced a wider list of players he expects for the impending matches of the group stage of the final tournament of the World Group which is scheduled to happen between September 14 to 18 in Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg and Valencia.

The wider list includes: Novak Djokovic (7th place on the ATP list), Filip Krajinovic (30), Miomir Kecmanovic (31), Laslo Đere (53), Dušan Lajović (57), Nikola Milojević (156), Miljan Zekić (212), Hamad Međedović (266) and the best doubles tennis players of Serbia, Nikola Ćaćić (58th on the ATP list), Ivan Sabanov (93) and Matej Sabanov (94).

Djokovic had helped the team reach the semifinals while Nadal did not play for Spain last year.

Serbia and Spain are part of the Group B of the tournament along with Croatia and South Korea.

Serbia will be playing against Spain on September 14. Teams will be vying for the top two spots in the group who will secure a place in the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2022.

Nadal last appeared in the quarterfinal match in Wimbledon and despite his win in the thrilling five-setter tie, he withdrew from the tournament owing to an abdominal tear. The Spaniard is yet to resume practice since the injury.

