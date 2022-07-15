Novak Djokovic hints at US Open appearance with cryptic reply to Nick Kyrgios post

Will Novak Djokovic play at the 2022 US Open? The question has been the cynosure of world tennis since the Serb successfully defended his Wimbledon title for the third consecutive time at the All England Club. Djokovic beat unseeded Australia Nick Kyrgios in four sets to lift his seventh title at the SW19 and take his career Grand Slam tally to 21. But while there has been a growing chorus in support of Djokovic for the US Open amid his ban over his vaccination status, he posted a cryptic reply on Instagram. The post was in reply to Nick Kyrgios's 'dinner' request.

Djokovic had shared a post on Instagram after his Wimbledon win where he is seen with his family in the empty Centre Court. While Rafael Nadal shared a congratulatory post in reply to that, Kyrgios carried on with his 'dinner' bet which was placed before his final with Djokovic.

The two had agreed before the final that the winner would pay for a dinner. While it did not happen post the final, but Djokovic came up with an interesting reply to Kyrgios' post which has left many fans intrigued.

"Sorry mate, I called the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there were no tables available. Dinner is on me in NYC," wrote Djokovic on Instagram.

US Open organisers had made it clear that Djokovic would not be allowed to play at the 2022 tournament which is slated to begin from August 29 onwards at the Flushing Meadows as unvaccinated foreigners aren't allowed to enter United States. Djokovic, who was barred from defending his title at the Australian Open as well earliert this over over the same issue, clarified post his Wimbledon win that he does not plan on getting vaccinated to play the US Open.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption," Djokovic said Sunday. "I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about.

"I don't know. I don't have much answers there."

