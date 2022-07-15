'What’s one more unvaxed person?': Joe Biden targetted over Novak Djokovic's US Open ban

US President Joe Biden has been called out amid Novak Djokovic's US Open ban which has been the most hotly-debated topic in tennis since the Serb lifted his record fourth consecutive Wimbledon trophy at the All England Club earlier last week. Djokovic's Wimbledon haul put him one clear of Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list and one behind Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 major crowns.

Before the start of the Wimbledon Championships at the SW19 this year, US Open organisers had clarified that unvaccinated players won't be allowed to participate in the tournament which is slated to begin from August 29 onwards at the Flushing Meadows. Hence, Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated and has no plan of getting vaccinated, would miss out on his bid to level Nadal's tally at the final Grand Slam event of the year.

However, there has been a growing chorus in support of Djokovic and allow him to play at the US Open this year and the latest to join the bandwagon has been Texas state senator Drew Springer.

“Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border,” the senator wrote. “Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen.”

Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border. Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vOXk9GLbKR — Drew Springer (@DrewSpringer) July 10, 2022

Post his Wimbledon win against Nick Kyrgios on last Sunday, the 35-year-old once again gave his opinion on getting vaccinated and rather said no to US Open participation unless the restrictions are eased for unvaccinated foreigners or is given a medical exemption.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption," Djokovic said Sunday. "I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about.

"I don't know. I don't have much answers there."

