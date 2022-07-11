Novak Djokovic gives huge update on receiving Covid-19 vaccination for US Open participation after record Wimbledon haul

Novak Djokovic on Sunday successfully defended his Wimbledon crown for the fourth time in a row as he defeated unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court and claim his 21st career Grand Slam. It was his first major since bagging the Wimbledon title last year at the All England Club. And moments after the big win, Djokovic gave a massive update on receiving Covid-19 vaccination for US Open participation.

The Wimbledon 2022 was looked at as Djokovic's only chance to bag a Grand Slam this year. He was earlier denied entry at the Australian Open owing to no Covid vaccination and was defeated in the quarterfinals by Rafael Nadal at French Open. And before the start of his title-defence campaign at the SW19, US Open organisers had clarified that no exemption will be given to unvaccinated players and hence will be barred from participation.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's epic message for Djokovic as Serb claims record-equalling Wimbledon title: 'That is no mean feat'

However, Djokovic clarified once again that he has no intention of getting vaccinated and said no to US Open participation unless the restrictions are eased for unvaccinated foreigners or is given a medical exemption.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption," Djokovic said Sunday. "I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about.

"I don't know. I don't have much answers there."

The 35-year-old is also in doubt over his participation in Melbourne Park next year as he is not eligible for a visa. He rather admitted that he remains unsure over his next participation.

"I am on vacation," Djokovic said. "Whether or not I'm playing any tournament soon, I'll definitely be resting for the next couple weeks because it has been quite an exhausting and demanding period for me the last few months. A lot of tennis, which I was very happy about. I got what I wanted here.

"Then I'll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there. That would be probably the next big tournament, the next big swing, playing a tournament or two before US Open and US Open. If that doesn't happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON