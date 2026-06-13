Rahmanullah Gurbaz carves his name into Afghanistan history with 48-ball ODI century, but denied Shahid Afridi's record

Rahmanullah Gurbaz delivered one of the standout innings of his ODI career in the series opener against India, smashing a breathtaking century off just 48 balls to register the fastest hundred by an Afghanistan batter in the format. The wicketkeeper-opener took charge of the innings from the outset and was largely responsible for keeping Afghanistan in the contest despite early setbacks. When he reached his century, the visitors were 135/3 in 14.4 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 48-ball century vs India in first ODI.(PTI)

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With rain reducing the match to 25 overs per side, Gurbaz quickly recognised the need for a more aggressive approach and batted with the urgency of a T20 innings. He attacked anything loose and put India's bowlers under sustained pressure, finding boundaries at regular intervals and refusing to allow the hosts to settle.

The right-hander even battled through discomfort during his knock after appearing to struggle with his hamstring, but he showed no intention of slowing down. One of the defining moments of the innings came in the 12th over when he tore into Washington Sundar, collecting 19 runs with a flurry of boundaries and sixes.

Gurbaz's century was a record-breaking one. The Afghanistan opener shattered the country's previous benchmark for the fastest ODI hundred, racing to three figures in just 48 balls and moving clear of some of the biggest names in Afghanistan cricket history.

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{{^usCountry}} Afghanistan had slipped into trouble early after Arshdeep Singh struck twice and debutant Gurnoor Brar claimed a wicket in his first over in international cricket. However, Gurbaz's counterattack transformed the innings and ensured the visitors remained competitive. His fearless strokeplay not only lifted Afghanistan from a difficult position but also earned him a place in the record books with a landmark century against one of the strongest attacks in world cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Afghanistan had slipped into trouble early after Arshdeep Singh struck twice and debutant Gurnoor Brar claimed a wicket in his first over in international cricket. However, Gurbaz's counterattack transformed the innings and ensured the visitors remained competitive. His fearless strokeplay not only lifted Afghanistan from a difficult position but also earned him a place in the record books with a landmark century against one of the strongest attacks in world cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Rohit Sharma becomes India’s oldest ODI player in Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey’s debut match Fastest ODI hundreds for Afghanistan by balls faced {{/usCountry}}

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48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs IND, Dharamsala, 2026

72 - Mohammad Shahzad vs SCOT, Alloway, 2010

72 - Karim Sadiq vs NED, Sharjah, 2012

85 - Nawroz Mangal vs SCOT, Sharjah, 2013

85 - Mohammad Shahzad vs IRE, Belfast, 2019

Gurbaz's assault also earned him a place in an elite list against India. His 48-ball century is now the second-fastest ODI hundred ever scored against the Men in Blue, surpassed only by Shahid Afridi's 45-ball blitz for Pakistan in 2005.

Fastest ODI hundreds vs India by balls faced

45 - Shahid Afridi (PAK), Kanpur, 2005

48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Dharamsala, 2026

57 - James Faulkner (AUS), Bengaluru, 2013

57 - AB de Villiers (SA), Mumbai WS, 2015

57 - Michael Bracewell (NZ), Hyderabad, 2023

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Meanwhile, he was dismissed after his century as Nitish Kumar Reddy disturbed his timber on 102 off 51 balls. His ferocious knock was laced with eight sixes and as many fours, but the yorker from Reddy was too good for him.

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