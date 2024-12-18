'Rahul bhai left, Sachin paaji left': Ashwin's post-retirement speech hits hard, India dressing room can't stop clapping

Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a farewell speech in the Indian dressing room after announcing his decision to bid adieu to international cricket in a press conference after the Brisbane Test. Rohit Sharma accompanied the veteran spinner for the presser, where he started off by announcing his retirement. However, he didn't take any questions from reporters as it was an emotional moment for him. Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a post-retirement speech in the Indian dressing room.(X/@BCCI screengrab)

The BCCI posted a video of Ashwin returning to the dressing room after he announced his decision in the press conference. The ace spinner met Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on his way to the Indian dressing room, where the Australian stars spoke with him and gifted him a signed Australian Test jersey as a token of respect. He also caught up with Matthew Hayden and a few other former cricketers who are commentating on the series.

The Indian players welcomed him into the dressing room with a round of applause. He then embraced almost everyone there before delivering a farewell speech.

"Even though I am not exhibiting it, it's a truly emotional moment," Ashwin began his speech in the dressing room.

He also expressed gratitude towards head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Thanks Rohit, thanks Virat, thanks Gauti bhai. I am so happy today," he added.

Ashwin, who picked 115 wickets against Australia in 23 Tests, recalled his first tour Down Under when he was an emerging star. Team India was entering the transition phase during Ashwin's maiden Australia tour, with legends like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar at the fag end of their career.

"It feels like just now I toured Australia for the first time. I saw everybody transition. Rahul paaji left, Sachin paaji left," Ashwin said.

The veteran spinner emphasised that he made some great relationships with some of his teammates in the last four years, which he values a lot.

"But, trust me guys, everybody's time comes and it's truly my time. I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I have built some great relationships, especially over the last 4-5 years. I am leaving behind some of my teammates who have been playing with dearly.

"Every passing moment in the last four years, I have realised how much I value their relationship and value them as a player. I have had a great time," he added.

‘I am just a phone call away’: Ashwin

Ashwin, who will be headed back to India on Thursday, said he will be keeping a close eye on everyone's performances in the last two matches and is just a phone call away if any player needs any assistance.

"I will be taking a flight back home. But I will be tuned in to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances. The international cricketer in me might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. All the very best. If at all, you guys need anything, I am just a phone call away," he added.