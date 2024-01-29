Rahul Dravid's 1st reaction on Jadeja's hamstring niggle after England's win vs India in 1st Test: ‘I honestly…’

It took an outrageous underarm flick from Ben Stokes to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test between India and England on Sunday. Chasing a target of 231 on the penultimate day of the series opener at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Rahul Dravid-coached Team India was reduced to 119-6 when England skipper Stokes managed to run out Jadeja in the 38th over of the Indian 2nd innings. Dravid was asked to share an update on Jadeja's injury scare(ANI-PTI)

One of the best runners between the wickets in the game, Jadeja was struggling with a hamstring niggle. Moments before Stokes came up with a direct hit, Jadeja appeared to have pulled his hamstring, which also played a lesser-known role in his game-changing dismissal. With less than four days remaining for India to pick its playing XI for the 2nd Test, Jadeja can emerge as a doubtful starter for the hosts against England in Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid says Indian batters didn't cash in when set

What Dravid said about Jadeja?

Speaking to reporters after England stunned India in the Hyderabad opener, Indian head coach Dravid was asked to share an update on Jadeja's injury scare. "We'll see. I honestly haven't had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I'll speak to him and see what it is about," Dravid said at the post-match media conference.

NCA or Visakhapatnam?

India are yet to decide whether Jadeja will continue to travel with Rohit Sharma and Co. or the veteran all-rounder is returning to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The star all-rounder had missed India's Test match against South Africa due to back spasms in Centurion. Jadeja recorded his 69th appearance for India in the longest format against England in Hyderabad.

How did Jadeja perform vs England?

Jadeja picked five wickets in the recently concluded 1st Test against England. The 35-year-old scored 87 off 180 balls in the 1st innings of the series opener. Talking more about the match, debutant Tom Hartley bagged seven wickets in the 2nd innings to seal England's thrilling 28-run win over India. Earlier, premier batter Ollie Pope smashed 196 to help England post 420 in the 2nd innings.

'India didn't get a hundred'

"We didn't get a hundred, you know, we didn't get somebody getting a really big hundred for us. So, in some ways, in India, I just felt we left those 70, 80 runs back in the hut in the first innings. Second innings is always going to be challenging. It's one of those things that, you know, it's tough. It's not easy to chase 230 or it's not done very often," Dravid added.