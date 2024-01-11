Rahul Dravid's handpicked combination backfires as India star unavailable for selection, confirms BCCI

With India kickstarting its final rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Afghanistan T20Is, the Rahul Dravid-coached side made a forced change to their playing XI at Mohali on Thursday. The spotlight was on skipper Rohit Sharma as the veteran opener returned to lead the Virat Kohli-less side for the 1st T20I against Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. India's head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session (PTI)

Before senior batter Rohit graced the venue as Team India's T20I captain for the first time since the ICC World Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the hosts would miss the services of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the series opener. According to the apex cricket board of India, opener Jaiswal was unavailable for selection for the first T20I due to a sore right groin.

India without Samson and Jaiswal in Mohali

Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit confirmed that India are without Jaiswal and Sanju Samson for the curtain-raiser of the Afghanistan T20Is. Skipper Rohit also opened up about his chat with head coach Dravid about India's playing XI for the Mohali T20I. “I had a chat with Rahul bhai regarding the combination going forward and what we need to do as a group. That's what we'll try to do, but winning is the most important thing. Sanju Samson, Avesh, Yashasvi (who didn't pull off well) and Kuldeep miss out,” Rohit revealed.

What Dravid said about Jaiswal?

Head coach Dravid earlier picked India opener Jaiswal as Rohit's partner for the 1st T20I against the Rashid Khan-less side at Mohali. Speaking to reporters in the press conference, Dravid said that former India skipper Kohli is unavailable for selection due to personal reasons. The Indian head coach also revealed why Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not named in India's squad for the T20I series.

"As of now, we will be opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. When you have a squad that offers flexibility, we can take a call that is in the best interest of the team. We are certainly happy with what Jaiswal has done for us as an opener. It also gives us the left-right combination at the top," Dravid had said.