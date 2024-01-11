India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Shivam Dube slams half-century as Rohit and Co. crush Afghanistan in Mohali

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Playing his first T20I for India after the 2022 season on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a forgetful outing as the veteran opener was run out for a two-duck ball in the series opener against Afghanistan. Despite losing Rohit early, India managed ...Read More to register a comfortable win over the Rashid Khan-less side at Mohali. Shubman Gill (23) and Tilak Varma (26) chipped in with crucial knocks, while Shivam Dube top-scored with 60 off 40 balls as India defeated Ibrahim Zadran's men by 6 wickets. Dube and Rinku Singh (16) remained unbeaten to help India complete the run chase in 17.3 overs. With the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead over the visitors. All-rounder Dube was named the Player of the Match.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss, and India bowled first in the Mohali opener. Pacer Arshdeep Singh started off with a maiden and could have had a wicket in his second over had Shivam Dube not spilt a catch and given Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran a second chance. However, India kept the pressure up on Afghanistan, and it resulted in three wickets falling in quick succession between the sixth and 10th overs. Axar led the way with two wickets while Dube made up for the dropped catch by dismissing Zadran.

Afghanistan fought back after the 10th over. Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai put up a partnership of 68 off 43 balls for the fourth wicket. Nabi Mukesh ended the partnership by dismissing Omarzai on 29 off 22 and then Nabi on 42 off 27 later in the same over. Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat then made a good finish to the match. India got off to a shaky start with Rohit Sharma being run out after a disastrous mix-up with Shubman Gill. Gill then seemed determined to make up by blasting a few quick runs. He ended up falling for 23 off 12.

India were without Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the young opener being ruled out with a last-minute groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan all sit out. The last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played a T20I was November 2022 - India's 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Since then, Hardik Pandya has been India's de facto captain in the shortest format, and many may have assumed that Kohli and Rohit have somewhat unofficially retired from the format. Kohli will be playing in the second and third T20Is. The Afghanistan series is India's final rehearsal for the T20I World Cup hosted by two-time winners West Indies and the United States.

- Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 60 off 40 balls.

- Axar Patel led the way as India applied the squeeze on Afghanistan in the first 10 overs.

- The visitors later fought back with a 68-run partnership between Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.

- Afghanistan made a good finish as well and posted a target of 159 for India to chase.

- Rohit Sharma won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

- Yashasvi Jaiswal is out with a last-minute groin injury.