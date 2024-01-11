India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Shivam Dube slams half-century as Rohit and Co. crush Afghanistan in Mohali
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 60 off 40 balls as India defeated the visitors by 6 wickets in Mohali.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Playing his first T20I for India after the 2022 season on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a forgetful outing as the veteran opener was run out for a two-duck ball in the series opener against Afghanistan. Despite losing Rohit early, India managed ...Read More to register a comfortable win over the Rashid Khan-less side at Mohali. Shubman Gill (23) and Tilak Varma (26) chipped in with crucial knocks, while Shivam Dube top-scored with 60 off 40 balls as India defeated Ibrahim Zadran's men by 6 wickets. Dube and Rinku Singh (16) remained unbeaten to help India complete the run chase in 17.3 overs. With the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead over the visitors. All-rounder Dube was named the Player of the Match.
Earlier, Rohit won the toss, and India bowled first in the Mohali opener. Pacer Arshdeep Singh started off with a maiden and could have had a wicket in his second over had Shivam Dube not spilt a catch and given Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran a second chance. However, India kept the pressure up on Afghanistan, and it resulted in three wickets falling in quick succession between the sixth and 10th overs. Axar led the way with two wickets while Dube made up for the dropped catch by dismissing Zadran.
Afghanistan fought back after the 10th over. Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai put up a partnership of 68 off 43 balls for the fourth wicket. Nabi Mukesh ended the partnership by dismissing Omarzai on 29 off 22 and then Nabi on 42 off 27 later in the same over. Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat then made a good finish to the match. India got off to a shaky start with Rohit Sharma being run out after a disastrous mix-up with Shubman Gill. Gill then seemed determined to make up by blasting a few quick runs. He ended up falling for 23 off 12.
India were without Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the young opener being ruled out with a last-minute groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan all sit out. The last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played a T20I was November 2022 - India's 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Since then, Hardik Pandya has been India's de facto captain in the shortest format, and many may have assumed that Kohli and Rohit have somewhat unofficially retired from the format. Kohli will be playing in the second and third T20Is. The Afghanistan series is India's final rehearsal for the T20I World Cup hosted by two-time winners West Indies and the United States.
- Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 60 off 40 balls.
- Axar Patel led the way as India applied the squeeze on Afghanistan in the first 10 overs.
- The visitors later fought back with a 68-run partnership between Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.
- Afghanistan made a good finish as well and posted a target of 159 for India to chase.
- Rohit Sharma won the toss and chosen to bowl first.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal is out with a last-minute groin injury.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 11, 2024 10:19 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rinku Singh gives special mention to MS Dhoni!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Playing the role of a finisher in the series opener, Rinku Singh gave MS Dhoni a special mention after India eased past the visitors at Mohali. Rinku recalled his interaction with CSK legend Dhoni following India’s win over Afghanistan. Rinku remained unbeaten on 16 off 9 balls.
"I have got a habit of batting at 6 and finishing games, I'm feeling very happy with this job. Enjoyed the cold conditions, it was tough while fielding though. I just try to talk to myself, batting at 6, I don't have the chance to face too many balls or score too many runs, that's the thing I keep telling myself. I've spoken with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), he just told me to react according to the ball, keep your calm and I just do the same thing. I don't think a lot while batting, just react to the ball," Rinku said after the match.Jan 11, 2024 10:14 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I - India take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Shivam Dube smashed 60 off 40 balls as India registered a six-wicket win over Ibrahim Zadran and Co. in the first T20I at Mohali. With the win, Rohit Sharma's Team India has taken a 1-0 lead over Ibrahim Zadran's men.Jan 11, 2024 10:08 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I - 6 and 4! Dube takes India to win!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Shivam Dube goes downtown and hammers a six off Naveen-ul-Haq. India need 4 runs in 16 balls. FOUR! Dube's unbeaten knock of 60 off 40 balls takes India to a comfortable win over the visitors.Jan 11, 2024 10:03 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 50 up for Shivam! A match-winning knock for Dube?
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Fifty-up goes Shivam Dube. The comeback man has slammed his second 50 of his T20I career. A knock which is set to take India across the finish line. India need 12 runs in 19 balls!Jan 11, 2024 10:02 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: What's the equation?
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India need 19 runs in 24 balls. Dube is closing in on a half-century. Rinku Singh and Dube have added 24 runs off 14 balls. Four! Lovely stuff, a dink and he gets a four off that. Brilliant strokeplay by Rinku. IND 146/4 after 16.3 overs.Jan 11, 2024 09:55 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Enters Rinku Singh!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rinku Singh was off the mark with a four on the first ball. Fazalhaq Farooqi, was brought back into the attack to bowl the 14th over. Dube (40) is set and the in-form batter is assisted by Rinku, who is batting on 7. India now need 29 off 31 balls. IND 131/4 in 15 overs.Jan 11, 2024 09:48 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Mujeeb gets Jitesh; all eyes on Dube!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Dube has played exceptionally well for India in the Mohali opener. He might be the first Indian batter to get a fifty tonight. Earlier, Shubman Gill (23) and Tilak Varma (26) failed to bank on their starts. Jitesh too into 30s with a four. OUT! Easy catch in the deep and Jitesh is out. Jitesh Sharma c Ibrahim Zadran b Mujeeb 31(20).Jan 11, 2024 09:41 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Gulbadin Naib welcomed with a boundary!
Shivam Dube gets into the 30s with a four. Gulbadin, who was welcomed with a four on first, leaked another one while bowling to Jitesh Sharma. Hit hard and Jitesh gets four runs! India cruising! Chance of catch? The fielder completely misjudged it. Jitesh gets a single on the final ball. He retains the strike! India need 57 runs in 48 balls.Jan 11, 2024 09:36 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Just in case if you missed - How Rohit returned to T20I cricket
India skipper Rohit Sharma had a forgetful outing with the bat against the visitors in Mohali. The India skipper was out for a duck. He played his first T20I for India tonight since 2022. Rohit was livid with Shubman Gill as he was run out for cheap early in the Indian chase. India need 69 runs in the final 9 overs.Jan 11, 2024 09:30 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Can Jitesh Sharma live up to expectations?
Brilliant stroke play! Four off Naveen on the third ball as Jitesh gets into act quickly. Nine runs off the over. IND 83-3 after 10 overs. India now need 76 runs in 60 balls.Jan 11, 2024 09:24 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Gulbadin, take a bow! Varma departs
What a catch! That's a blinder as Tilak Varma is out for 26 off 22 balls. Azmatullah has a wicket to his name! He strikes in his first over and India lose its third wicket. IND 72/3 in 8.4 overs. India need 87 runs in 68 balls.Jan 11, 2024 09:19 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Raining sixes!
Naveen-ul-Haq, dispatched for a six in the 7th over. What a shot from Tilak as he takes charge after the powerplay. Naveen was brought back into the attack for the 7th over. He leaks 14 runs. India need 93 runs in 72 balls. IND 66/2 after 8 overs.Jan 11, 2024 09:15 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Shivam Dube taking over!
A massive six off Nabi in the 6th over and Dube has got himself into double figures. Youngsters Tilak Varma and Dube are tasked to take India across the finish line. FOUR! Tilak gets a four as he ends the over in style. IND 52-2 after 7 overs.Jan 11, 2024 09:03 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: OUT! And Gill falls
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Well Gill goes dancing down the track next ball and perishes. He was clearly looking for a big innings here, one big shot too many. Mujeeb roars and runs around, this wicket means a lot for Afghanistan.
Gill st Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 23 (12)
IND vs AFG Live Score: India 28/2 in 4 oversJan 11, 2024 09:01 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: FOUR! Gill bossing it now
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Mujeeb bowling his first over and he has been smashed for two fours by Gill. The fourth ball is sent back over the bowler's head, takes a few bounces before reaching the boundary.Jan 11, 2024 09:00 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: FOUR! Gill is underway
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Full ball around off from Farooqi, Gill moves to the leg side and cuts it in front of square. Second four of the over for him and they run two off the last ball of that over and Gill is on 15 off eight, Varma on four off eight.
IND vs AFG Live Score: India 19/1 in 3 oversJan 11, 2024 08:54 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 2 overs done
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Tilal on three off six, Gill on five off four. Gill has to somehow push that run out out of his head. A quiet start for India thus far.
IND vs AFG Live Score: India 8/1 in 2 oversJan 11, 2024 08:47 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: GONE! Mix up and Rohit Sharma is run out!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Oh Rohit is livid at Gill and there you really can't blame him there. It was Rohit's call all the way, Gill was just ball watching and refused to run a clear single. Both batters ended up at the non-striker's end and the wicketkeeper flicks off the bails. Gill gets an earful from Rohit, he is absolutely steaming away in the cold out there.
Rohit run out (Ibrahim Zadran/Gurbaz) 0 (2)
IND vs AFG Live Score: India 0/1 in 0.2 oversJan 11, 2024 08:45 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: The players are back!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Big cheers everywhere as Rohit Sharma walks out to open the innings for India in a T20I for the first time since November 2022. Shubman Gill is alongside him. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls the first over.Jan 11, 2024 08:33 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Afghanistan 158/5 in 20 overs
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Back to back fours and Najibullah Zadran has made a good finish to the innings, as does Karim Janat at the other end. Zadran is on 19 off 11, Janat on 9 off five. 15 runs off the last over, 13 in the second last so while India pulled things back in the 17th and 18th overs, Afghanistan managed to make a good finish in the end.Jan 11, 2024 08:27 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Good finish to the second last over bowled by Washington Sundar by Karim Jamal. He hoicked the fifth ball to fine leg and the last ball is smashed through extra cover. Arshdeep Singh will bowl the last over now.
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 143/5 in 19 oversJan 11, 2024 08:26 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: OUT!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: And Mukesh ends that over with the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Tries to go big but Nabi ends up picking out Rinku at sweeper cover.
Nabi c Singh b Mukesh Kumar 42 (27)
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 130/5 in 18 oversJan 11, 2024 08:17 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: OUT! Mukesh ends the stand
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Chopped on and Omarzai has to go back. Mukesh strikes with the first ball of the 18th.
Omarzai b Mukesh Kumar 29 (22)
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 125/4 in 17.1 oversJan 11, 2024 08:08 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: BACK TO BACK SIXES!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Nabi lets fly! Third ball of the 16th from Mukesh is slapped high and over extra-cover. An extraordinary shot. Then he smashes the next ball over midwicket.Jan 11, 2024 08:07 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: 50 partnership up
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: It has come in just 32 balls and how Afghanistan needed it. Nabi and Omarzai, two players at two opposite ends of a cricket career. Nabi on 26 off 18, Omarzai on 27 off 18.Jan 11, 2024 08:03 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: FOUR! Nabi gets one awayJan 11, 2024 08:02 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: SIX! Omarzai motoring along
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: He was one of the most impressive young players in the 2023 World Cup and he is showing that he can do it in the shortest format as well. First ball of the 15th from Bishnoi is a wrong'un into off stump. Omarzai slong sweeps it over long-on.Jan 11, 2024 07:56 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: FOUR!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Last ball of the 12th from Dube is flayed to the right of sweeper cover by Omarzai. He has made a good start, on 14 off nine balls, Mohammad Nabi at the other end on four off seven.
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 72/3 in 12 oversJan 11, 2024 07:44 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: GONE! Another one for Axar!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rahmat chops on! The oldest T20I debutant for Afghanistan has scored three in six balls before becoming Axar's second wicket of the night.
Rahmat b Axar 3 (6)
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 57/3 in 10 oversJan 11, 2024 07:38 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: OUT! Now Dube strikes
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: What a start for Dube and that is redemption as well for him as he gets Zadran, the man who had been given a lifeline by Dube dropping it. Zadran tries to go big but cannot clear Rohit at short cover. Rohit needs to keep his hand on a hot water bottle under the towel thats with the umpire, which should tell you something about the temperature there.
Zadran c Rohit b Dube 25 (22)
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 50/2 in 8.2 oversJan 11, 2024 07:35 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: GONE! Axar gets the breakthrough
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Fantastic work from Jitesh behind the stumps as the pressure pays dividend at last for India. Gurbaz charges at him, Axar shortens his length and angles it in, Jitesh rides the bounce, takes the ball and flicks off the bails.
Gurbaz st Jitesh b Axar 23 (28)
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 50/1 in 8 oversJan 11, 2024 07:28 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: FOUR! The powerplay ends
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Short from Mukesh for the last ball of the sixth, Zadran ramps it over the wicketkeeper to the boundary. Hardly anything to smile though for Afghanistan, it has been a dismal powerplay from the openers, largely because of the Indian bowlers not putting a foot wrong. Zadran is on 16 off as many, Gurbaz on 15 off 20.
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 33/0 in 6 oversJan 11, 2024 07:27 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Last over of the powerplay
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Afghanistan have gone at a run rate of 5 an over thus far. Hardly got anything and this is despite the Indian fielding looking slightly leaky today.
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 25/0 in 5 oversJan 11, 2024 07:16 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: DROPPED! Zadran gets a lifeline
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Fifth ball of the third, Zadran splices it in the air, Dube seems a little late to react at mid-off and spills the low catch. Arshdeep can't believe it. A single off the next ball and Zadran is on two off five, Gurbaz on 11 off 13.
IND vs AFG Live Score: Afghanistan 14/0 in 3 oversJan 11, 2024 07:15 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: FOUR!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Gurbaz gets on top of the second ball of the third over from Arshdeep and ramps it over slip for a boundary.Jan 11, 2024 07:08 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Arshdeep starts with a maiden!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Fantastic inswinging yorker to end the over and Arshdeep keeps Gurbaz pinned throughout that first over. Mukesh Kumar to bowl the second.Jan 11, 2024 07:04 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Good to go
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Well we are 24 years into the 21st century and the only way for the folks in Mohali to resolve a rogue blue flicker on the sight screen is to cover it up with black tape. Gurbaz is happy with it though and Arshdeep charges in for the first ball.Jan 11, 2024 07:02 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: A slight delay
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Well there is a little blue light on the sight screen which seems to be around the sight line for Gurbaz right behind the bowler. A lot of frantic activity everywhere as the officials try to do something about it.Jan 11, 2024 07:01 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Here we go then!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh has the ball in his hands in a hazy, cold Mohali. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is facing up with captain Ibrahim Zadran at the other end.Jan 11, 2024 06:57 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Time for the national anthems
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: The two teams have lined up in the middle with the officials. First comes Afghanistan's national anthem and then India's.Jan 11, 2024 06:53 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Head to head
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: This is the first time these two sides are facing each other in a bilateral T20I series. They have played each other four times in the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and the Asian Games and India have won all the games.Jan 11, 2024 06:51 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran's thoughts
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: The Afghanistan captain states that they would have liked to bowl first as well but it's not much of a problem, they'll try and execute their plans. "This is massive opportunity to get experience ahead of the T20 World Cup. We'll try and play some positive cricket," he said. Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin, Saleem Saifi aren't playing, he says, adding that he can't really remember who else misses out.Jan 11, 2024 06:49 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: What Rohit Sharma said
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: "We will bowl first. No particular reason, the pitch is good and it doesn't change a lot here," said Rohit. He says that India have a lot to gain from the 3 games since they don't have too many T20Is to play leading into the World Cup. "There is IPL, but this is an international game and we'll try to achieve a few things," he said. Rohit also had a chat with Rahul Dravid regarding the combination now that he is back. "Winning is the most important thing. Sanju Samson, Avesh, Yashashvi (who didn't pull off well) and Kuldeep miss out," he said.Jan 11, 2024 06:41 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Jaiswal's injury
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: This is what the BCCI has said in a release: “Mr Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection of the first T20I due to a sore right groin.”Jan 11, 2024 06:40 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Afghanistan XI
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahum Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.Jan 11, 2024 06:36 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India XI
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh KumarJan 11, 2024 06:33 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal is out!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rohit says that Jaiswal pulled up short just before this match and so that is a last minute change. Kuldeep Yadav misses out as well, as do Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan.Jan 11, 2024 06:31 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: THE TOSS!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will chase first.Jan 11, 2024 06:27 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 1st T20I: The pitch
Deep Dasgupta and Nick Knight with the pitch report. Square boundaries - 65 metres and 68 metres, straight boundary - 76 metres. Nice tinge of green grass, it'll do a little bit for the quicker bowlers with the new ball. After that, it'll slide on quite nicely. The quicker bowlers have had problems here. The spinners have been flourishing on this surface. Not a lot (for the spinners). When you look at the Afghanistan spinners, you don't focus on what's gonna happen here (on the pitch), you focus on what's happening as the ball comes down. They bowl quick, so as a batter the decision making time is less. They rush you a little bit. I don't think there's going to be any dew. There wasn't last night, I don't think there will be today.Share this articleTopics
-