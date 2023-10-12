Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Rahul Dravid goes straight to Narendra Modi Stadium after landing in Ahmedabad, checks pitch for Pakistan match at WC

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2023 08:10 PM IST

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid headed straight to the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India's match against Pakistan.

After arriving in Ahmedabad for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2023, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid headed straight to the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. After thrashing Afghanistan in their second match of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Rohit Sharma's Team India touched down in Ahmedabad for the showdown clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

India's team head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a practice session

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to resume their epic World Cup rivalry at the world's largest cricket stadium on Saturday. During the live telecast of South Africa's World Cup match against Australia, the official broadcaster showed a clip featuring Dravid, who was sternly inspecting the match pitch in Ahmedabad. As per the latest developments, the Indian head coach headed straight to the Narendra Modi Stadium and the batting legend was seen having a word with the curators perhaps to gauge what might be in store for the mouthwatering clash between India and Pakistan.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid arrives at Ahmedabad airport ahead of the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, in Ahmedabad
Fresh from their comfortable win over Afghanistan in match No.9 of the ODI World Cup, members of the Indian team landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. Recovering from dengue, Indian opener Gill returned to the India nets in the build-up to the Pakistan clash at the World Cup. The 22-year-old was unavailable for the first two matches of the Indian team at the World Cup due to illness.

India's coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a practice session

India replaced an unwell Gill with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in their crucial matches against Australia and Afghanistan. According to a report filed by PTI, Gill performed sprints and strides under the supervision of team doctor Rizwan at the match venue in Ahmedabad.

Talking more about the upcoming match, Babar Azam's Pakistan side received a grand welcome at the team hotel in Ahmedabad on Thursday. "Touchdown Ahmedabad. Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration," the PCB captioned the video. Unbeaten in the 2023 edition ICC World Cup, Pakistan played their first two games in Hyderabad. World champions in the 1992 edition of the World Cup, Pakistan are touring India after a gap of seven years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rahul dravid india vs pakistan world cup
