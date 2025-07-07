‘Rahul Dravid no longer owns the worst declaration’: Wiaan Mulder’s decision to spare Brian Lara’s record upsets fans

Wiaan Mulder stood on the cusp of history. When Lunch on Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called, the right-hander needed 34 more runs to break Brian Lara's record and become the highest individual scorer in the history of Test cricket. Looking at the rate at which the 27-year-old was scoring his runs, Mulder would have required just 5-6 overs to become the second batter in the history of the game to score 400 runs in a single Test innings. Wiaan Mulder's decision to declare South Africa's innings despite being on the cusp of breaking Brian Lara's record has not gone down too well with fans. (ICC X)

However, Mulder decided to keep his team first as the Proteas stand-in captain decided to declare the innings with the team score being 626/5. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 367 with the help of 49 fours and 4 sixes. The decision to declare is all the more alarming, considering there were still 11 sessions remaining in the contest.

Mulder's act has not gone down too well with fans on social media. Netizens are slamming his decision to call the innings off despite him being on the cusp of history.

Fans are also bringing up Rahul Dravid's call in the mix. It must be mentioned that Dravid, who was the stand-in captain for the Multan Test against Pakistan in 2004, declared the innings despite Sachin Tendulkar being unbeaten on 194.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi criticise Mulder

Even Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi found it difficult to understand Mulder's decision. Both expressed their frustration on social media.

Taking to X, Steyn wrote, “SA will win this Test with a day to spare, those few overs after lunch would never haunt them. 400 was a deserved. That said 367 is an amazing achievement. Congratulations Wessie!”

On the other hand, Tabraiz Shamsi wrote, “No man no no no... why the declaration. So much time left in the game. Could have told him he's got 5 overs to go out there and smash it to try and get to 400.”

Wiaan Mulder now holds the record for the highest individual score by a South African batter, surpassing Hashim Amla's 311-run knock against England in 2012.

He also holds the record for the highest score by a batter in an away Test. He also slammed the second-fastest triple-century. He brought up the feat of just 297 balls.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bowl first. South Africa had won the opening Test of the series. Mulder had scored a century in the second innings of the series opener as well.