Watch: Rahul Dravid's never-before-seen reaction to Rishabh Pant's century bamboozles internet in India vs England Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed his fifth Test century on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series against England. Pant came to the crease at a time when India were reeling at 64/3, and soon after his arrival, India lost another two quick wickets with Virat Kohli (11) and Shreyas Iyer (15) being dismissed cheaply. However, Pant remained undeterred with the setbacks and continued on his naturally attacking game as he breached the three-figure mark for the third time against the English team.

This was also his second century on English soil in the longest format, as he became the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter to achieve the feat. As Pant reached his hundred, the entire dressing room stood to applaud the young man's knock. Even head coach Rahul Dravid, known for being quiet and reserved in his demeanor, couldn't suppress his emotions as he let out a massive cheer for Pant.

Pant, alongside Ravindra Jadeja (83*), led India's rebuild in the innings after the flurry of wickets at the start, as the two forged a brilliant 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pant eventually fell short of 4 runs from a 150, as he was dismissed by Joe Root in the third session. At the end of day's play, India were 338/7.

Earlier, England invited India to bat as Jasprit Bumrah leads the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. India took the field with a makeshift opening pair of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. While Gill was dismissed on 17, Pujara also failed to impress as he fell on 13. Hanuma Vihari (20) also departed cheaply.

For England, James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/52 in 19 overs so far. Matthew Potts, meanwhile, took two wickets including the one of Virat Kohli.

