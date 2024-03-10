Rahul Dravid's parting message to Team India before IPL draws thunderous dressing room applause, Rohit makes cameo too

Team India registered a phenomenal innings-and-64-run win over England in the fifth and final Test of the series in Dharamsala on Saturday, thus clinching the series 4-1. It had been a dominant outing for the Indian team ever since their first Test loss in Hyderabad; in the fifth Test, India bundled England out for just 218 and 195 across the two innings, wrapping up the game inside three days. Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma address Team India after the series win against England(X/BCCI)

Following the Test series win, the side's head coach, Rahul Dravid, gathered the entire team in the dressing room and commended the players for their prolific performances throughout the series. In a speech that the BCCI has posted on their official X, formerly Twitter, account, Dravid stressed the side's ability to make a comeback despite obstacles “on and off the field” and lauded the young brigade's effort in clinching the series.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“There were times in this series where we were challenged, pushed and we found a way to bounce back. It speaks to the skills we have, the resilience we have, and the character we have. On many occasions in this series, the game could've gone either way, but we found people in this dressing room who stepped up and turned the game our way. That was fantastic,” Dravid said.

"We not only need to win where we have to fight back, but have to also win the games where we are ahead and don't let the opposition come back. Well done on that as well, great stuff.

"Irrespective of whether we win or lose, this game teaches us a lot. Five Test series… you are going to go through ups and downs, you are going to be tested, and it is going to teach us a lot as players and as a team, and as people. We have come through that exceptionally with flying colours. We faced challenges both on and off the field, but the way we stuck as group was phenomenal.

“For a lot of young guys, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whether you are a batter or a bowler, your success is tied to other people's success. All of you are invested in each other's success, and that's important. Well done on that. As a young group going forward, I hope a lot of you will play for a long time. And support each other and help each other grow as players.”

Dravid then highlighted the challenges of Test cricket, reiterating the importance of the format and the “satisfaction” of winning the series after being 0-1 down. He also thanked the support staff in his speech; the team management will be on a break as the players leave for the two-month-long Indian Premier League.

“Series like this have to be earned. This is tough; Test cricket is hard at times. It's hard in terms of your skills; it's hard physically and mentally. It's not easy. But there's great satisfaction. The satisfaction we get winning a series like this, coming from one behind, to be able to win four, is phenomenal. There are going to be tougher challenges as we go forward; as long as we grow and learn and keep improving and stay tight as a unit, we will be fine,” said the head coach.

“I want to thank and acknowledge the support staff. It has been a long season for all of us, as we are now going into a break; the support staff... thank you to everyone. (Thanks to) our coaches, and everyone in the backroom staff for all the efforts that you have put in. It's a terrific bunch of professionals and I love working with you guys. Good luck, thank you for the efforts that you've put in, proud of what you guys have achieved.”

During the final few seconds of the video, captain Rohit Sharma also thanked his players for putting in their best efforts to ensure the series win. “Want to thank everyone for getting our act together, under-pressure, wanted to respond. It wasn't possible if all of us didn't bond to the thought process. Extremely happy for that,” Rohit said.