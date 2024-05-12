Rahul Dravid's replacement as India head coach may be a foreigner, BCCI secretary Jay Shah ‘won’t interfere..'

It should not be a surprise if an overseas candidate replaces Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of Team India post the T20 World Cup this year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that if Dravid wishes to remain as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup, he will have to apply again and go through the selection process. There won't be an automatic extension like he was given after the ODI World Cup last year. Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff. India's head coach Rahul Dravid(PTI)

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told select media during an interaction at the BCCI office.

The BCCI secretary said there has been no precedent of having different coaches for different formats but ultimately the decision rests with the Cricket Advisory Committee. The CAC comprises Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," he said.

"Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.

Shah said even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the CAC's recommendations.

"If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," he added.

The last foreign coach to grace Indian cricket was Duncan Fletcher. Since his resignation a decade ago, Indian cricket has been in the hands of former cricketers. Former India captain Anil Kumble was the first full-time Indian head coach in the new century. After his successful tenure came to an abrupt end after the Champions Trophy in England in 2017, former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri was appointed in that role. Team India reached threat heights during Shastri's tenure but an ICC trophy kept eluding them.

After nearly four years at the helm, Shastri made way for the legendary Rahul Dravid. The former India captain was reportedly to reluctant to take over as the senior team's head coach but was persuaded by then BCCI president and his former teammate Soura Ganguly.

As per latest reports, Dravid is unlikely to reply for the post after his extension period ends with the T20 World Cup this year.

The BCCI secretary informed that the vacant post of one national selector is expected to be filled up soon.

"A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened. We will announce it soon," he said.

Greg Barclay's role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council ends later this year, but Shah remained non-committal in running for the position.

"Let me be here in BCCI. Let there be speculation. But let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job?" he asked.