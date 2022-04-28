Rahul Tewatia's ‘you put us in such situation and then say we believe in you’ reply to Hardik Pandya is pure gold

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After playing a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' stunning last-ball victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match, Tewatia did not think before telling his captain Hardik Pandya that it is the top-order which puts the middle-order in such situations.
Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans celebrates the team's win in the IPL 2022 match between GT and SRH(PTI)
Apr 28, 2022
Rahul Tewatia is a supremely confident individual both on and off the field. That he can clear the ropes at will and think about winning the match for his side from even the most difficult of scenarios is not a secret anymore. What is also now slowly becoming a known factor is Tewatia's immense self-belief even while talking (read demanding) to the coach and captain. After playing a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' stunning last-ball victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match, Tewatia did not think before telling his captain Hardik Pandya that it is the top-order which puts the middle-order in such difficult situations.

"You are suddenly coming at the end and changing the entire complexion of the match," Pandya told Tewatia in an interaction posted on IPL's official Twitter handle, in which Rashid Khan, who hit two sixes off the last two ball against SRH pacer Marco Jansen, was also present.

"Firstly, it's you who put us in these situations. And when we are sitting with our pads on you say you believe in us that we will be able to do it. It's actually a great thing that the captain and coach trust you so much," Tewatia said with a big smile on his face.

This was not the first time Tewatia showed his outspoken nature. He had stopped DC head coach Ricky Ponting from finishing a team meeting without mentioning the catches that the all-rounder had taken in an IPL 2019 match. Tewatia was a part of the DC squad then.

The all-rounder has come a long way since then. He (40 not out off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11) guided GT to victory when they needed 56 from the last 24 balls.

"During the last over, It was in my mind that if we could hit one six, we would get closer to a win. I was looking to hit a six. I was talking about this with Rashid (Rashid Khan). He told me that it was chase-able," said Tewatia during a post-match press conference.

The all-rounder praised Khan's batting, citing that he had finished a game for the side earlier (against Chennai Super Kings).

About his role as a batter with his side, Tewatia said that he has played a similar role for his domestic side Haryana.

"I have been a part of such situations before. When I got this role in IPL two years back, I practiced accordingly, especially for death overs on how to choose bowlers and balls to attack when the team needs 45-50 runs," added the all-rounder.

Questioned on his role as a bowler in the side, the all-rounder said that it is totally team management and the captain's call to hand him the ball.

"Our bowling line-up is doing really well. So it is fair that I am not needed right now. We have to play according to the situation and team balance. As far as batting is concerned, I trust my batting role, team management and coach trust it too," he added.

