‘Raining currencies in Sam Curran’s garden’: Former CSK star reacts after all-rounder bags 18.5 cr at IPL auction

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whooping amount of ₹18.5 crore in the mini-auction held in Kochi on Friday. Curran saw an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, before Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings joined. (Follow: IPL Auction 2023 LIVE updates)

Curran overtook Chris Morris in the process, who till date was the most expensive player having been purchased by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore in the IPL 2021 mini-auction. He entered the auction as a hot property, with Universe Boss predicting franchises to break 16-17 crore barrier and so was the case.

Soon after Curran's record-breaking price, social media was flooded with reactions. Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Badrinath too had a funny take to the mind-boggling money. He tweeted: “Record broken, Raining currencies in Sam Curran’s garden..deservedly so..”

He was one of the key players in England's World Cup-winning squad in Australia, and was awarded as the Player of the Tournament. He was also named the Player of the Match in the final where England beat Pakistan.

Curran didn't participate in the IPL mega auction in February 2022, as he was still recovering from a back injury.

Curran has represented Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He made his IPL debut while representing Punjab Kings, who had roped in the all-rounder for Rs. 7.2 crore in 2019.

Curran will now be joining Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow in the Punjab camp. He has played a total 32 matches in three seasons, where he accumulated 337 runs at a strike rate of 149.78. He has also scalped 32 wickets at an economy of 9.21.

England's Barmy Army, a fan community, and renowned journalist Piers Morgan were left delighted with the news, calling it “Merry Christmas”.

Meanwhile, in the same set Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was roped in by Mumbai Indians for 17.50 crore. Later Ben Stokes was sold for the same price as Morris to Chennai Super Kings.

