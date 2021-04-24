Stay calm and always believe in a turnaround

First, a confession. I have been through the highs and lows of the IPL as a player, many times since 2013. But I must admit to feeling far more responsible for everything that the team is going through this time around. Captaincy does that to you. I was always a complete team player, but until last year there were enough reasons to stop myself from going up to someone after a loss and giving him advice and taking charge of the dressing room atmosphere.

All that has changed this year with leadership. My responsibilities have been heightened–towards the players and their mindsets. I am really enjoying this aspect of my new role, even during what has been a difficult week for us in terms of results.

We were all hurt about the 10-wicket loss to RCB, don’t get me wrong. But it was so pleasing to see all the players doing everything they could to lift the collective spirit after the match ended on Thursday night. In a long and gruelling tournament like the IPL, it is of primary importance to stay positive–and that’s exactly how we were by the time we got into the team bus. Even before we reached our hotel, some good music had already helped us leave the past behind.

I cannot stress enough on how crucial it is to remain confident in one’s own ability and the abilities of your teammates at such times, and not care about the points table. At this very early stage of the tournament, worrying about our position in the league does not achieve anything. But if you channel that same energy into the health and welfare of your team, it ends up achieving a lot. I may be a new leader, but I have made it abundantly clear that I am someone who is very happy to listen to and address whatever problems my players may have.

Having this honest and open line of communication means that the players will always take you up to get clarity on their roles. I have had many of the boys asking me about when they will get a game or how their performances have been so far. This is what Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) and I really wanted when we got together–to be very honest and straightforward so that the boys know exactly where they stand, which in turn keeps the dressing room together and happy. Man-management during difficult times is key, and I have learned plenty from previous RR leaders, be it Rahul (Dravid) sir, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane or Paddy Upton. But I am learning more everyday from a guy called Sanga, who is yet to lose his poise under pressure.

It is furthest from all being doom and gloom in our camp. I don’t know of any other franchise that focuses on the personal lives of its players more than RR does. Just the other day we all celebrated the birthday of Jos Buttler’s baby daughter. Here we don’t just talk about the team being a family, we show it in our actions. There are no cliques or groups in our side. In fact, we all have our dinner on one long table. These are small but important steps that go a long way in trying to improve the bio-bubble experience.

The bubble fatigue is bad enough for everyone. But it is even worse if you aren’t playing matches. So I completely understand where Liam (Livingstone) came from. The management was very understanding about what he wanted and we proceeded exactly as per his wishes. Sure, the exits and injuries have left us far from full-strength; but we have enough great talent–Indian and international–in our ranks, so I’m far from complaining. Just look at what Shivam Dube did against RCB after we were four down for 70. Shivam didn’t have the best of starts in the IPL, but we knew it was just a matter of one game to turn things around at a personal level.

Speaking of which, I felt the rhythm return to my batting against RCB after two off games. I thought I was playing every ball the way it was meant to be played, and the flow was great all the way until the ball I got out. The positive way to look at that is, yes, we are all finding our touch as individuals. Now I can only hope that these individual performances are soon converted into match-winning performances. Until then, rest assured that we are keeping the faith.