Rajasthan Royals full squad after IPL 2024 auction: RR go big on Rovman Powell, spend 5.8 crore on uncapped Dubey

Rajasthan Royals won the first bidding war of the IPL 2024 auction when they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders to acquire West Indies' Rovman Powell for ₹7.40 crore on Tuesday. Later in the day, RR also purchased Shubham Dubey for ₹5.8 crore, after battling it out in a bidding war, which started from his ₹20 lakhs base price. West Indies' Rovman Powell plays a shot.(AP)

Powell has appeared in 66 T20Is and is also the captain of the West Indies in the format, scoring 1,202 runs, packed with a ton and five fifties.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Speaking on Powell's move, former India player Parthiv Patel told JioCinema, "Powell's was the first name at the auction. So, we got to see something different. You don't get to see such excitement at the start itself. But with Powell, that happened. Timing plays a crucial role. Franchises are not wanting to wait and watch. If they find someone who can secure their expectations, they go for him. If he was not available, then maybe they would have targeted someone else."

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad after IPL 2024 auction: SRH break the bank for Cummins

The franchise also broke the bank for Shubham Dubey, whom they got for ₹5.8 crore. Dubey is a middle-order batter from Vidarbha, and bagged 221 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of under 190 in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Trophy. He hammered 58 off 20 balls as an impact player during Viarbha's historic chase of 213 vs Bengal. It was also Vidarbha's highest-ever successful chase, with 13 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Tom Kohler-Cadmore ( ₹40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq ( ₹20 lakh) and Nandre Burger ( ₹50 lakh) also joined RR.

Full list of players acquired by RR:

Rovman Powell: ₹7.40 crore

Shubham Dubey: 5.8 crore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: ₹40 lakhs

Abid Mushtaq ₹20 lakh

Nandre Burger: ₹50 lakh

Retained: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Kunal Rathore