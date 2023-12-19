Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad after IPL 2024 auction: SRH break the bank for Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the bank as they registered the second-biggest buy in Indian Premier League history, at the IPL 2024 Auction, on Tuesday. The franchise purchased Australia's 2023 World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crores. The Aussie pacer's base price was at ₹2 crore, but SRH came out on top in a mega-bidding war. Initially, he was the most expensive buy, but was later overtaken by a Aussie teammate. Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket.(AFP)

The franchise also spent big on Australia's 2023 World Cup final hero Travis Head, acquiring him for ₹6.80 crore, with an initial base price of ₹2 crore. Speaking on Head's sale, Sri Lanka legend and SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan told JioCinema, "We really wanted him (Travis Head) because we needed an opening left-handed batter. Adding to that he can bowl spin as well. I never thought we would get him for that price because of his performance being tremendous in the last couple of years in T20Is and ODIs for Australia."

"So, we were waiting for this, and we thought that we would have a tough fight with a lot of teams but in the end, CSK came and fought with us. But we knew they don’t need a frontline player as they have Devon Conway, so they will stop somewhere," he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was acquired by SRH for ₹1.5 crore. He will be aiming to challenge for the Purple Cap in the new season. SRH also purchased Jaydev Unadkat ( ₹6.8 crore), Akash Singh ( ₹20 lakh), Jhathavedh Subramanyan ( ₹20 lakh). Unadkat's domestic experience could come in handy for the side.

Full list of players acquired by SRH:

Travis Head: ₹6.80 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga: ₹1.50 crore

Pat Cummins: ₹20.50 crores

Jaydev Unadkat: ₹6.8 crore

Akash Singh: ₹20 lakhs

Jhathavedh Subramanyan: ₹20 lakh

Players retained: Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh