Rajasthan Royals lost IPL 2026's most high-profile trade: How Sanju Samson outvalued Ravindra Jadeja

Sanju Samson produced 477 runs across 14 innings at a strike rate of 165.63, averaging 43.36. His boundary percentage of 27% underlined a batter who was not merely occupying the crease but dismantling attacks when the opportunity arose. He also registered six dismissals behind the stumps, four catches and two stumpings, contributing quietly as a wicketkeeper without fanfare.

The deal was straightforward on paper. Chennai Super Kings sent Ravindra Jadeja (INR 14 crore) to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore). Both are established Indian internationals. Both were priced in the INR 12-18 crore bracket. On the surface, a trade of equals. Underneath, an entirely different story.

For Chennai Super Kings , the league phase offered moments of brilliance but also long stretches of inconsistency. For Rajasthan, it was a campaign of feast and famine: they scraped into the playoffs as the fourth seed, yet their squad balance felt compromised throughout, a tension that their pre-season trade decision arguably deepened.

IPL 2026 league phase belonged, above all else, to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The defending champions topped the league table with authority, anchored by Rajat Patidar's remarkable run of form and a bowling attack that rarely gave opponents room to breathe. They proceeded to win Qualifier 1 and march into the final, where Gujarat Titans will meet them after knocking out Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. For RCB, the trophy remains one match away. For Rajasthan and Chennai, the season is over.

When the full auction price is applied across the season, the financial verdict is unambiguous. Samson generated ₹17.99 crore worth of performance value against a cost of ₹18 crore, a net loss of less than one lakh rupees and a cost recovery of 99.96%. For a premium player in a premium bracket, that is borderline perfection from a franchise standpoint.

Ravindra Jadeja 's story at Rajasthan is more complicated. With the bat, he scored 266 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 134.52, averaging 66.25. Those are respectable numbers, but his highest score of 45 tells its own story: a player who contributed without ever truly taking a game away from the opposition. With the ball, he was expensive. An economy rate of 8.39 across 33 overs is a difficult number to justify for a slow left-armer in the T20 format, particularly one whose primary value has historically been tied to control and variation. He claimed 10 wickets at a ball-per-wicket ratio of 19.8, but the cost at which those wickets came limits their net impact. More unusually, his fielding impact for the season registered as negative, a remarkable outcome for a cricketer widely regarded as among the finest in the field. Whether that reflects a disrupted role, suboptimal positioning at Rajasthan, or simply an unfortunate run of data, it represents an added drag on his overall contribution.

More importantly, Samson delivered on the occasions that mattered most. He registered three performances rated at the maximum impact score in this analysis, in matches 18, 33 and 48. These were not merely good innings. They were match-defining interventions that shifted the calculus of the game entirely, including a century that stands as one of the highlights of his IPL career.

Jadeja's ledger is considerably less flattering. Against a cost of ₹14 crore, he generated a performance value of ₹11.20 crore, a shortfall of ₹2.80 crore and a cost recovery of 80.03%. His per-match loss of ₹0.22 crore, compounded across 13 appearances, created a gap that his occasional match-winning contributions could not fully bridge.

It is worth noting that Jadeja's per-match impact index of 64.31 was actually higher than Samson's 44.08. When Jadeja played well, he played genuinely well. The problem was the frequency of under-performance, three missed matches, and a bowling economy that made him expensive in the phases where spinners are expected to exert control. Samson, by contrast, had a more polarised profile: four damaging appearances, but three historic ones that more than compensated.

The Verdict Chennai Super Kings won this trade. Not dramatically, not by a landslide, but clearly and measurably. They acquired a batter who paid for himself almost to the rupee, contributed with the gloves, and produced the kind of centuries that franchises buy premium players for. That Samson achieved near-breakeven at ₹18 crore, a price point where underperformance is the norm rather than the exception, makes the outcome even more creditable for CSK, regardless of where they finished in the standings.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, received a cricketer whose all-round reputation arrived fully intact but whose actual output fell short of the price. A premium spinner conceding over eight runs per over in the middle overs is a liability. A middle-order batter with a highest score of 45 across 11 innings is not a match-winner. Rajasthan made the playoffs, but the Jadeja experiment, judged on the numbers, was one the data would have advised against.

Methodology note The player valuations, impact scores and financial figures in this article are derived from a Cricket analytics model designed and built exclusively by the author. The model processes ball-by-ball match data to assign context-adjusted performance scores, accounting for match situation, phase of play and role-specific contribution, and translates these into a monetary value framework benchmarked against player auction prices. The model is not affiliated with the IPL, its franchises or any official data provider.

All analysis is based on ball-by-ball data for IPL 2026 and is intended for editorial and research purposes only. The model's outputs represent the author's analytical interpretation of performance data and should not be taken as definitive assessments of player quality or market value.