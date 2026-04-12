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Rajasthan Royals breach the ultimate IPL protocol, manager in the firing line after video catches him red-handed

The incident was captured by broadcasters in the 11th over of Rajasthan’s chase of 202, shortly after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s dismissal.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 08:50 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Rajasthan Royals, the only side with a flawless record in IPL 2026 with four wins in four matches, have found themselves in controversy after a moment from their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati went viral on social media, allegedly revealing a breach of IPL rules. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also reacted sharply, demanding “immediate action”.

Lalit Modi reacted as Rajasthan Royals manager caught on phone in dugout

In a clip circulating online, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone in the team dugout. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, seated next to him, was also seen glancing at the device.

The incident was captured by broadcasters in the 11th over of Rajasthan’s chase of 202, shortly after Vaibhav’s dismissal.

RR manager breaches IPL rule

According to the IPL PMOA (Player and Match Officials Area) protocol, “Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed to be used in the PMOA.” This area includes dressing rooms, players’ external match-viewing areas, the TV/third umpire area, match referee’s room, players’ and match officials’ dining areas, dugouts, and any other area designated by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Manager.

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“Having a mobile phone in the dugout is a complete no-no. Did this really happen? I hope not. If it did, then the IPL governing council needs to take immediate action,” he posted.

Screengrab of Lalit Modi's post on X

Rajasthan Royals have not issued an official statement on the matter so far.

 
rajasthan royals ipl
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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