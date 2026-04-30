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Rajasthan Royals, officials in firing line as BCCI issues crackdown threat after Riyan Parag vaping row: Devajit Saikia

BCCI is now mulling stringent action against the Rajasthan Royals as well.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 03:52 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was punished by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday for being caught vaping on camera during the IPL 2026 game against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur earlier this week. Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into "disrepute" and was handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. However, the BCCI is now mulling stringent action against the Rajasthan Royals as well.

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag was fined for vaping incident(ANI Pic Service)

In the same IPL statement released on Thursday, pertaining to the action taken on Parag, it was mentioned towards the end that the Indian board is not quite pleased with the Rajasthan Royals team, its officials, and players, and is therefore exploring options to take action to ensure that the "reputation of the IPL remains intact."

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The statement read: "The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact."

The infringement on Parag's part came just days after Rajasthan team manager Romi Bhinder was seen using his mobile phone in the dugout during the IPL 2026 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 in Guwahati. He was fined INR 1 lakh for the offence. Bhinder had told the IPL's Anti-Corruption Unit that the breach was inadvertent and offered an unconditional apology.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Rajasthan Royals, officials in firing line as BCCI issues crackdown threat after Riyan Parag vaping row: Devajit Saikia
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