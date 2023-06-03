'I feel one should get his space': RR star weighs in on Sandeep Sharma's no ball, what went wrong after strong start

It's been almost a week since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 got over with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifting the trophy for the fifth time. While CSK once again proved why they are regarded as the heavyweights in this competition, one team, which had assembled a strong unit but crumbled as the tournament moved to the business end was Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals star weighs in on Sandeep Sharma's no ball

The Royals started the tournament on a strong note and looked as one of the probable, who would make it to the play-offs. However, a string of poor results came to haunt the team in the race to play-offs and they finished fifth with 14 points from the same number of matches.

There were couple of matches where Rajasthan allowed the contest to slip from a winning position, and one of them was Sandeep Sharma's no ball in the final delivery against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With SRH requiring five runs in the final delivery, Sandeep did everything right and also got Abdul Samad out in it, however, the hooter gave SRH another lifeline, which they made full use of.

Now weeks after the incident Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in an interview with News 18 was asked if he had a word with the pacer following the incident.

Chahal said: “Obviously, you feel bad when that kind of thing happens. Personally, I feel one should get his space. I didn’t have a chat with him on that particular night but did have an interaction the next day. This can happen with any of the bowlers which is fine. It’s just that those things should be taken as a learning.”

Sharing his thoughts on the season, which saw Rajasthan taste both highs and lows, the spinner added: "Look, as I said this happens. We play 14 matches and that can happen. It’s not just with us, there are other teams as well who have gone through the same thing. They had performed in the first half but the performance dipped in the second. I won’t give much excuses but it’s just that we didn’t play well."

