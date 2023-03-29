Explosive batting, sharp spin, decent pace: A look at Rajasthan Royals strongest possible XI at IPL 2023

After a successful outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will hope for another fruitful outing heading into cricket's biggest festival, which gets underway from Friday. After winning the inaugural edition of IPL, Royals only got to play their second finals after a long wait of 14 years only to finish as the runners-up this time. Going into a brand new edition, Royals look pretty much sorted at the moment and if the team fails to reach the play-offs it will only be themselves to be blamed.

Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, and Trent Boult

Looking into the star-studded Royals camp, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, who won the Orange and Purple Cap respectively last year, will once again hold the key for the Jaipur-based franchise.

Buttler was in terrific form last year and accumulated 863 runs from 17 encounters at a strike-rate of almost 150. He had then also slammed four centuries and the same number of 50s, with 116 being his highest individual score.

While Royals will hope for a repeat by Buttler, joining him at top will be Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been impressive in the domestic season. Devdutt Padikkal can fill up the number three spot, with skipper Sanju Samson playing the anchor role at the number four slot.

Samson has been a fan favourite but limited opportunities with the national team should definitely add fuel to his fire. While Shimron Hetmyer becomes an obvious choice going by the finishes he delivered for Royals. However, it will be interesting to see if Riyan Parag, who has claimed to hit four sixes in an over in the upcoming season, will be promoted above the West Indies batter.

Parag too has grabbed a lot of attention with his heroics in the domestic arena and it is time for the Assam all-rounder to replicate the same in IPL.

Jason Holder could be used as an all-rounder, although, the latest Impact Player rule nullifies the role of an all-rounder up to certain extent.

Coming to the bowling front, the spin department should be left to R Ashwin and Chahal. Together they formed a dominant pair in the previous year and fans should expect a similar show from two of the biggest stars in Indian cricket.

Trent Boult, who is eight wickets away from completing a century, will spearhead the pace battery and will most probably joined by Kuldeep Sen as the second seamer.

Rajasthan will get their campaign underway against a revamped Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals strongest possible XI for IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen

Rajasthan Royals full squad for IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

