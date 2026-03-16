Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis and best probable XI: Balance makes RR dangerous, uncertainty keeps them vulnerable

Rajasthan Royals are not going into IPL 2026 trying to win the optics game. This is not the loudest squad in the league, nor the most star-drunk. What they have built instead is a side with multiple pathways: Indian top-order quality, multi-skill all-round depth, and enough bowling variety to adapt across conditions. On paper, that usually gives a team a solid floor. The question is whether it also gives RR a top-four ceiling. Riyan Parag would be leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. (REUTERS)

That is where this squad becomes interesting. RR have retained much of their core, traded in Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Donovan Ferreira, added Ravi Bishnoi as their marquee auction buy, and handed the captaincy full-time to Riyan Parag. There is enough talent here to make them dangerous, but also enough role overlap and selection tension to make this a side that could take a few games to find its best self.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026 Batters: Aman Rao Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Strengths for Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026 A strong Indian batting spine gives RR structural stability The first thing RR have in their favour is that they are not dependent on overseas batting to define their season. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the batting centrepiece at the top, Dhruv Jurel gives them a reliable Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and Riyan Parag is no longer just a high-upside player in this setup. He is now central to how the side is meant to function. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shubham Dubey further deepen the Indian batting pool and give RR room to shape their overseas slots around bowling or balance rather than desperate batting cover.

That matters because good IPL squads are usually built from the inside out. If your Indian batting is strong enough, the rest of the XI becomes easier to tune. RR have that advantage. They can use Shimron Hetmyer as a specialist impact player rather than a batting crutch, and they can absorb poor returns from one overseas batter far better than teams that need foreign stars to carry innings every other game. This is one of the cleaner foundations in the squad.

The all-round options make this a much more complete squad The trade window may end up defining RR’s season. Ravindra Jadeja and Curran are not just additions; they are shape-changers. Alongside Parag, they give RR three different forms of all-round utility. Jadeja offers control, experience and game management. Curran gives them left-arm seam, batting cover and flexibility in team balance. Parag adds middle-order run-making and a useful spin option when matchups demand it.

This gives RR something every side wants, and not every side gets: options without imbalance. They can lengthen the batting without leaving the attack thin. They can play extra seam without losing lower-order resistance. They can shift a player's role depending on the venue or opponent. That kind of tactical elasticity usually becomes more valuable as a long season wears on.

There is bowling variety across phases RR’s bowling group is not short on range. Archer gives them genuine strike pace. Sandeep Sharma gives them control and death-over smarts. Ravi Bishnoi is the dedicated middle-overs wicket-hunter they badly needed. Jadeja can squeeze an innings from the other end. Curran offers left-arm variation, while Burger, Maphaka and Milne provide extra pace options depending on the surface and availability.

T20 attacks are rarely about having one superstar. They are about sequencing. RR now look better equipped to attack different phases with different tools rather than using the same type of bowler repeatedly and hoping it works. If Bishnoi settles quickly, this could become one of the more coherent bowling units in the competition.

Weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026 The middle order still comes with role questions For all the balance in the squad, RR’s batting order is not fully solved. Jaiswal opens. Parag is central. Jurel plays. Shimron Hetmyer is the obvious finisher. After that, there are questions. How aggressively do they use Vaibhav? Is Curran a floater or a fixed middle-order option? Is Ferreira a backup, a matchup pick, or a serious contender for a regular role? Does Jadeja bat high enough to influence outcomes, or mostly as insurance?

These are not fatal problems, but they are real ones. A team can look wonderfully flexible in March and slightly confused by April if the roles are not settled. RR have enough batting talent, but not every batting slot feels defined. In a tournament where the difference between third and sixth can be one messy phase of the season, that uncertainty could be crucial.

The best bowling version of RR may still be availability-dependent RR have a lot of seam options, but their most threatening bowling combinations still feel tied to the fitness and rhythm of certain fast bowlers. Archer is the obvious tone-setter. Milne, Burger and Maphaka add firepower, but they are not the kind of picks that automatically promise continuity over a full season. That leaves RR with plenty of names but not necessarily guaranteed week-to-week stability in their strongest discipline.

This is where depth can sometimes flatter a squad. There is a difference between having many pace options and having a settled, dependable attack. RR are closer to the first category than the second until proven otherwise.

The captaincy still has to become a force, not just a headline Riyan Parag’s appointment is bold and understandable. He has been with the franchise for years, he is now one of its most important players, and the franchise has clearly decided this is the moment to hand him the keys. But captaincy is still a live variable here. This is not a veteran skipper inheriting a settled XI. This is a young leader taking over a side with multiple combinations, several senior voices, and more than a few role calls each week.

That does not make it a bad call. It just makes it more meaningful. RR are asking Parag not only to perform, but to define the side’s tactical personality. That is a big step.