Virat Kohli's all-time RCB XI includes Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers but has more balance the franchsie ever achieved

“Okay, I would say Gayle and myself to open. AB at three. Okay, let me get the four overseas out of the way.” That start was as expected, formidable. Chris Gayle , Kohli and AB de Villiers remain the most iconic batting core in RCB’s history, and Kohli wasted no time putting that spine in place. But the more interesting part came immediately after, when he began using the overseas slots with a clear tactical idea in mind.

That was the first thing that stood out. RCB’s history has often been framed through batting firepower, but Kohli’s selections showed he was just as alert to the other side of it. He wanted an attack that could hold shape, not just a line-up full of reputation.

Virat Kohli’s all-time Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI was revealing not because of the star names in it, but because of the way he built it. In a franchise video, Kohli did not approach the exercise like a fan listing favourite players from memory. He approached it like someone still constructing a T20 side - starting with the obvious batting giants, then quickly shifting to overseas balance, bowling strength and role clarity.

“AB, Chris, Mitchell Starc, because he played for us… I think Dale, because I would like the bowling to be even stronger in that eleven. So yeah, you got two seamers. You got Chris, myself and AB.” That line told the story of the XI better than any list could. Kohli was not trying to build an all-time highlights package. He was trying to build a team. Mitchell Starc and Dale Steyn gave him pace quality and wicket-taking threat, and with that, the shape of the side became clearer: this was not only about glamour, but it was also about balance.

He then moved into the middle order with picks that blended class, modern relevance and function. “At four, I would have KL. He had an amazing season, I think, batting at four for us. Five, I would say… give five to Rajat, maybe, because he plays spin amazingly well and he’s one of the best Indian talents that we’ve had. Six would be Dinesh, for sure.”

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KL Rahul’s inclusion brought control and pedigree, Rajat Patidar’s pick reflected Kohli’s regard for his spin game, and Dinesh Karthik was the natural finisher in the combination. Kohli closed out the side by strengthening the bowling further.

“Yuzi at eleven for his batting ability… Anil bhai at eight… Okay, I’ll go Harshal. With his little bit of batting ability as well. And he fits in as the perfect third seamer. He’s been bowling in different phases.” Taken together, Kohli’s XI felt less like a nostalgia exercise and more like his version of what RCB at their strongest should have looked like - explosive at the top, secure through the middle, and far more complete with the ball than the franchise often managed to be.