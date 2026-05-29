Rajat Patidar’s rise as RCB captain leaves mentor Dinesh Karthik impressed:' He’s still the person he was'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has undergone a massive evolution and overhaul of their squad in recent years, while keeping the core intact has remained one of the key reasons behind their success and dominance in the Indian Premier League. That strategy paid off in 2025 when they finally lifted their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year drought dating back to the league’s inaugural season in 2008.

Rajat Patidar has led RCB to back-to-back IPL finals.(ANI Pic Service)

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With a successful formula now in place, the Rajat Patidar-led side has once again showcased its dominance in IPL 2026, topping the group stage and recently securing a place in back-to-back finals after a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

While the players deserve immense credit for the performances on the field, one of the biggest reasons behind RCB’s remarkable turnaround has been former player and current mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik. The 40-year-old, who made his mark in the RCB setup as a match-winning finisher from 2022 until his final IPL season in 2024, has played a major role in building a successful side around loyal veteran Virat Kohli and current skipper Rajat Patidar.

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{{^usCountry}} One aspect that deserves particular appreciation is Karthik’s approach to handling a star-studded squad. Since joining the RCB management, he has been instrumental in getting the best out of his batters, constantly pushing them beyond their limits while also remaining empathetic to their needs and helping them sharpen different areas of their game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One aspect that deserves particular appreciation is Karthik’s approach to handling a star-studded squad. Since joining the RCB management, he has been instrumental in getting the best out of his batters, constantly pushing them beyond their limits while also remaining empathetic to their needs and helping them sharpen different areas of their game. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is also difficult to overlook Karthik’s role in Patidar’s recent growth, not just as a captain but also as a batter who has repeatedly stepped up in crunch moments while striking at a phenomenal rate of nearly 200 this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also difficult to overlook Karthik’s role in Patidar’s recent growth, not just as a captain but also as a batter who has repeatedly stepped up in crunch moments while striking at a phenomenal rate of nearly 200 this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patidar’s blistering unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls against GT highlighted the authority with which he has batted this year. He took apart the fierce pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, smashing nine sixes to propel RCB to a mammoth 254. Known for staying calm on the field and rarely showing signs of panic even when situations turn difficult, Patidar possesses a quality that often separates successful leaders from the rest, something that recently earned praise from his mentor Karthik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patidar’s blistering unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls against GT highlighted the authority with which he has batted this year. He took apart the fierce pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, smashing nine sixes to propel RCB to a mammoth 254. Known for staying calm on the field and rarely showing signs of panic even when situations turn difficult, Patidar possesses a quality that often separates successful leaders from the rest, something that recently earned praise from his mentor Karthik. {{/usCountry}}

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“It's been heartwarming to see him remain the same person: cool, calm, and relaxed on and off the field. As a leader, he’s absorbed pressure well without showing it, which is commendable. He’s still the person he was before becoming captain, which says a lot about him,” Karthik praised Patidar in a recent interview with Times of India.

"I’ve played with him and have a good relationship. Seeing him succeed as both a batter and a skipper makes me very proud," he added.

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The duo shared highs and lows together as teammates between 2022 and 2024 and now enjoy a successful mentor-captain relationship. Karthik’s remarks carry added weight as he has witnessed Patidar’s transformation first-hand, from becoming a dependable middle-order batter to leading a franchise that had long struggled under the pressure of delivering its maiden title after final defeats in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Rajat Patidar leading from front

Since Patidar took over the captaincy, the team has found the perfect balance between his calm presence and the aggressive intent brought by former skipper Kohli.

It is one thing to succeed as a batter and another to excel as both a batter and leader, and Patidar’s arrival on this stage appears to have transformed RCB’s fortunes. Under his leadership, the franchise has registered 19 wins in just 27 matches, and he has joined an elite list featuring MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, becoming only the fifth captain in IPL history to lead his side to consecutive finals.

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