Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns massive praise from PSL team owner after Eliminator heroics vs SRH: ‘I’m truly blown away’

Against SRH in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi was striking at 334.48 and also hammered five fours and 12 sixes. Sooryavanshi is currently in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a 242.85 strike rate. He has also managed a ton and four fifties this season.

Pakistan Super League team owner Javed Afridi called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'a future superstar in the making'. Sooryavanshi has been in hot form in IPL 2026 , sizzling in Rajasthan Royals' Eliminator win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RR opener's 29-ball 97 proved to be decisive as RR won by 47 runs.

Taking to X, Afridi wrote, "Man, I’m truly blown away by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 97 runs of pure brilliance! The way he played total edge-of-the-seat stuff. Talent like this at such a young age is so rare & special. That’s exactly why leagues like our PSL are so important that we need to create more platforms so our Pakistan boys get the same chance to showcase their talent & light up the world just like Vaibhav. Massive respect & love, kid. You’re a future superstar in the making! Keep rising."

In the Eliminator, SRH tried to keep it tight against Sooryavanshi, bowling yorkers from the first delivery. But it didn't really work out, and neither did Cummins' fielding placements until Sooryavanshi tried to play the field, rather than the ball. He ended up top edging it to deep third for a catch.

Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi said, "When we win, we just take the positive intent forward and move on to the next match. And we will try to win the next match in the same way and reach the finals."

"I do think a little bit, but not too much. I just try to play the game I’m in and not overthink. But if I feel there’s something I need to work on, then I look at that.

"I just think about who the bowlers are in the opposition team, how I can face them on this wicket, how big the boundaries are, just these kinds of things. I just try to stay positive with my intent. When I do that, the bowlers stay under pressure. So I try to continue that and dominate the game," he added.