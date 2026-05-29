Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Pakistan legend saying what India fans never expected to hear

Sooryavanshi is currently on top of the Orange Cap race with 680 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.33 and a 242.85 strike rate. He has also managed a ton and four fifties. He has the most maximums (65) this season and has also hit 55 fours.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shahid Afridi , labelling the Rajasthan Royals opener as the 'future' of cricket. Sooryavanshi has been in hot form in IPL 2026 and is arguably the league's main marquee player. In RR's Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he once again justified the hype around him, with a sizzling 29-ball 97. The 15-year-old slammed five fours and 12 sixes and was also striking at 334.48.

Taking to X, Yousuf wrote, "15-year-old cricket sensation #Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds me of @SAfridiofficial young, fearless, explosive, full of energy. The future is here! #Cricket #IPL2026".

Like Afridi in his younger days, Sooryavanshi has been playing with remarkable freedom. He attacks opposition bowlers with ease and eyes boundaries from the start. Sooryavanshi has also been unfazed by pressure situations. Sooryavanshi's natural instinct is to dominate. That aggressive intent is perhaps what reminded Yousuf of a young Afridi, who entertained fans and frustrated bowlers with his unpredictable and destructive batting.

When Afridi walked out to bat, fans expected fireworks regardless of the match situation. A similar bond has developed between Sooryavanshi and its fans.

Afridi was not just a power-hitter, but also a world-class leg spinner, who finished his career with more than 500 international wickets.

Yousuf's claim is justified if viewed through the lens of batting temperament. He highlighted the fearless attitude, explosive stroke play and ability to electrify audiences at a young age.

Just like Afridi, whenever Sooryavanshi bats, there is an element of surprise. Afridi stunned the world with his fearless shot-making at a time when it was rare in international cricket. Meanwhile, Sooryaanshi has emerged in an era packed with T20 specialists but still stands out for his willingness to attack from the first ball. The ability to impose himself on bowlers, regardless of reputation, is a trait not often seen in young players.

But Afridi's career was marked by incredible highs and periods of inconsistency, due to his ultra-aggressive approach. For Sooryavanshi, his biggest challenge will be mixing fearlessness with game awareness. If he can add his natural attacking instincts with consistency and maturity, he will be carving out a unique legacy of his own.