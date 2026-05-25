Rajat Patidar tight-lipped about Phil Salt's return to the playing combination in Qualifier 1: ‘We have not decided yet’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have kept Phil Salt’s availability open for their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, with captain Rajat Patidar confirming that the England opener is fit but still under observation ahead of the knockout fixture in Dharamshala.

Phil Salt in practice ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1.(PTI)

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Salt had missed the latter part of the league stage after playing RCB’s first six matches of the season, making his fitness one of the major selection calls before a contest that will send the winner straight into the final.

Rajat Patidar said ahead of Qualifier 1 in an interaction with the press that RCB have not yet finalised their playing XI and will take a call after assessing the conditions. “Salt is fit, he is under observation. But we have not decided yet on our playing XI. We will look at the wicket and then we will decide,” Patidar said.

Salt’s potential return gives RCB a major top-order decision before one of the biggest games of their season. The England batter’s aggressive powerplay game had been central to RCB’s early rhythm before injury pushed him out of the side. His presence would strengthen the opening combination, but RCB’s cautious stance suggests the management does not want to rush a decision before reading both the surface and the player’s match readiness.

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{{^usCountry}} RCB enter Qualifier 1 after finishing on top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches. Gujarat Titans also finished on 18 points, but RCB edged them on net run rate to take first place. That top-two finish gave both sides two shots at reaching the final, though Patidar made it clear that RCB are not looking at the safety net yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB enter Qualifier 1 after finishing on top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches. Gujarat Titans also finished on 18 points, but RCB edged them on net run rate to take first place. That top-two finish gave both sides two shots at reaching the final, though Patidar made it clear that RCB are not looking at the safety net yet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who will win IPL 2026? Title race down to four teams, but the biggest favourite may not be the most obvious one Patidar keeps focus on direct final qualification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who will win IPL 2026? Title race down to four teams, but the biggest favourite may not be the most obvious one Patidar keeps focus on direct final qualification {{/usCountry}}

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The RCB captain said the message inside the dressing room has remained fixed since the start of the season.

“Win and go to the final. That is chat we have had from day 1. Topping the table was something we manifested. We will get the rest, if we win this match,” Patidar said.

The Phil Salt call now sits at the centre of RCB’s tactical build-up. If he plays, RCB regain a specialist overseas opener capable of attacking Gujarat’s new-ball bowlers from the first over. If he does not, the franchise will need to continue with the combination that carried them through the final stretch of the league stage.

Patidar, however, avoided treating the match as a one-player equation. He said the contest will be decided by which team handles pressure better on the day.

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“On the given day, the team which will perform better under the pressure, they will win. We just need to hold our nerves,” he said.

RCB will also need a response from their bowling group after a difficult outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match. Patidar backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of the attack to stay with the process that has worked for them through the tournament.

“He is an experienced bowler. The last game had not gone the way we wanted but bowling is our strength, and the way we bowl in the powerplay, I think that will be very crucial. So we look for early wickets, and that is what we have done so far. That is what Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Rasik are doing. So we hope that we continue the same process,” Patidar said.

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For RCB, the Salt decision is now the one hanging thread before Qualifier 1. He is fit, but not yet locked in. In a playoff built on powerplay control, that call could shape the first move of the night.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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