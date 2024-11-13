Ramandeep Singh makes his India debut, gets cap and speech from Hardik Pandya: Here's his story

Having already made waves in the IPL and for India A with his fielding exploits and his powerful hitting ability, Ramandeep Singh has finally gotten the chance to represent India at the highest level. Ramandeep was handed debut in the third T20I against South Africa. He received his cap from fellow fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the start of play in Centurion on Wednesday. Ramandeep Singh receives his first international cap from Hardik Pandya at Supersport Park, Centurion.(BCCI)

Ramandeep hails from Chandigarh and represents Punjab in domestic cricket. He received his big break upon being chosen by the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL auction, before making his move to Kolkata Knight Riders for their trophy-winning season in 2024.

Announcing himself in Kolkata

Ramandeep played 14 matches in the successful campaign, as an ideal utility man in the death overs. The sort of batter who could hit powerfully to finish innings off or act as insurance against a collapse if KKR’s high-risk attacking batting didn’t pay off, Ramandeep made the most of his limited chances, scoring 125 runs in just 62 balls faced.

Ramandeep announced himself with a crucial 35(17) in KKR’s first match of the season, in a narrow victory over SRH, setting the tone for the team’s successful year ahead. However, Ramandeep’s most stand-out moment from the tournament was a remarkable catch he took against LSG, running a huge distance while looking back over his shoulder, before making a dive and miraculously hanging onto the ball. Rightfully, Ramandeep picked up the catch of the season award for his effort.

The 27-year-old from Chandigarh was then part of the India squad in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman held earlier this year, where his all-round potential saw him called up for the squad for the tour of South Africa. Ramandeep took three wickets in three matches, before also shining in a losing cause with bat as he heaped on 64 off just 34 deliveries against Afghanistan in the semifinal.

Ramandeep will play his typical jack-of-all-trades utility, as a gun fielder for Suryakumar Yadav’s team, as well as a batter who bolsters the depth of the Indian team in tricky conditions in Centurion. He will also share pace-bowling duties with Hardik Pandya, with the pair acting together to provide the overs of pace as Arshdeep Singh was named as the only frontline pacer for the team in the third T20I.