Ramandeep Singh screamer for KKR vs LSG leaves Ravi Shastri stunned: 'Is that the best...'

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) game on Sunday against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been a memorable one for Ramandeep Singh. The all-rounder faced just six deliveries as KKR batted first and ended up smashing an unbeaten 25 runs in them. His innings thus helped KKR build on the platform that opener Sunil Narine had set and put up a total of 235/6. Ramandeep Singh's catch stunned everyone, including those in the commentary box.

Ramandeep followed up that innings with a catch that could go down as the best of the season the second over of the LSG chase. Mitchell Starc was the bowler and the wicket came off the last ball of his over. LSG's Arshin Kulkarni, who was opening the innings with captain KL Rahul in place of Quinton de Kock, looked to flick the full length delivery on middle and off stumps leg side. He ended up getting a leading edge and the ball went high up in the air towards the covers. Ramandeep sprinted back as the ball dropped over his shoulder and then put in a full body dive to take the stunning catch. Andre Russell was also running in and Ramandeep ended up diving right in front of the veteran Jamaican all-rounder.

It was a catch that seemed to have stunned everyone, including those in the commentary box. "That's up in the air, difficult chance...ohhhhh! What a catch! Is that the best catch of the IPL?" is how former India head coach Ravi Shastri called it. His co-commentators could be heard screaming and clapping, with Deep Dasgupta exclaiming "Oh my god!" off the mic.

Here is a video of the catch:

Narine continues monumental form

Earlier, Narine continued his monumental 2024 season with an explosive half-century and solid knocks from Phil Salt and Ramandeep Singh powered KKR to 235/6. Salt started the assault by smashing Marcus Stoinis for two boundaries on the first two balls of the innings. In the third over, Naveen-ul-Haq was punished, with Narine and Salt hitting him for two fours each.

In the next over bowled by Mohsin Khan, Narine joined the party and pummeled him for three fours and a six, looting 20 runs from the over. KKR reached the 50-run mark in just 3.4 overs. The 61-run stand between Salt and Narine was ended by Naveen, who got Salt caught by KL Rahul for 32 in 14 balls, with five fours and a six. KKR was 61/1 in 4.2 overs. At the end of six overs, KKR was 70/1 after the powerplay, with Narine (31*) and Angkrish Raghuvnanshi (6*) unbeaten. Narine reached his third fifty of the season with 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes. The 79-run partnership between Raghuvanshi and Narine was ended by Ravi Bishnoi, who got Narine caught near the boundary by Devdutt Padikkal while attempting a straight six. Narine was back in the hut for 81 in 39 balls, with six fours and seven sixes.