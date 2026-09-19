Ramesh Powar set to head BCCI junior selection committee but if Parthiv Patel talks fail, he could replace Ajit Agarkar

Former India spinner Ramesh Powar is the frontrunner to head the junior selection committee at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Hindustan Times has also learnt that if the BCCI cannot finalise commercial terms with Parthiv Patel for the senior chief selector role, Powar could be slotted into the senior committee to replace Ajit Agarkar from West Zone, with Pragyan Ojha, already part of the senior selection panel, becoming a serious contender for the chief selector. Agarkar’s tenure as a chief selector is set to end early next month after it has emerged that he doesn’t want to continue beyond his ongoing stint.

Ramesh Powar has big responsibilities coming his way.

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Powar, who played 31 ODIs and two Tests for India between 2004 and 2007, has coached the women’s team twice. Last season, he also coached Gujarat in men’s domestic cricket. In the middle of his second stint as women’s coach, he was moved to the National Cricket Academy to perform spin-bowling-coach duties under VVS Laxman.

Last month, the cricket board had invited applications for five positions on the junior cricket committee. “The members of the junior cricket Committee will be responsible for selecting age-group teams up to Under-22 for coaching camps and for India’s junior fixtures against domestic and international opposition, both in India and overseas, across formats. The committee will also play an important role in developing a strong talent pool and bench strength for India’s junior teams,” the BCCI release said.

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Deep Dive What are Ramesh Powar's qualifications for heading the BCCI junior selection committee? Ramesh Powar has experience as a former India spinner who played 31 ODIs and two Tests between 2004 and 2007. He has also coached the women's team and recently coached Gujarat in men's domestic cricket. Why might Ramesh Powar replace Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector? If the BCCI cannot finalize commercial terms with Parthiv Patel for the senior chief selector role, Ramesh Powar is considered a frontrunner to take over from Ajit Agarkar. What responsibilities will the new junior selection committee have under Powar's leadership? The junior selection committee will select age-group teams, develop a talent pool, scout and assess players, vet coaches and support staff, and organize junior tournaments, amongst other key responsibilities.

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The release carried the BCCI’s expectations in detail in regard to key responsibilities. “Members of the junior cricket committee will be responsible for: selecting the best possible age-group teams up to Under-22 in a fair and transparent manner, while identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength for India’s junior teams.

"Scouting and assessing players through domestic and international matches and contributing to the selection and development of teams for coaching camps, tours and tournaments in India and overseas.

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"Vetting and selecting coaches and support staff for the respective teams, including physiotherapists, trainers, therapists, analysts and medics. Overseeing the performance and development of junior teams, including preparing periodic evaluation reports and appointing captains across formats.

"Organising and conducting BCCI junior tournaments and overseas junior tours, while addressing matters relating to the conduct and administration of junior tournaments. Promoting strong ethical values among young cricketers, including awareness around issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, through interactions with senior and former players,” it added.

The next few days are going to be quite busy for the BCCI bigshots. They will have to find Agarkar's successor. Former India wicket-keeper batsman Patel, who represented the country in 65 international games across formats, is the overwhelming favourite as of now. In case he doesn't take up the role for one reason or another, Ojha enters the picture. There is no other name in the fray at present.

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