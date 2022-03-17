'Best ever in a match-saving cause': PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's 2nd Test heroics: 'Whole world was watching'

Pakistan produced an incredible performance throughout the last two days of the Karachi Test to salvage a draw against Australia. After being reduced to 148 in the first innings, Pakistan conceded a heavy 408-run lead and were eventually given a 506-run target. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (196), then, led the hosts' fightback alongside Abdullah Shafique (96) and Mohammad Rizwan (104) as Pakistan ended at 443/7 before both teams shook hands.

The side was lauded for an excellent fightback and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja also congratulated the side on a terrific performance. In a video posted by the official YouTube channel of the PCB, Ramiz called the side's batting performance “best-ever” in a match-saving cause.

“Some matches test your character, your will. We saw today that Pakistan, for two days, fought and saved the Test. For Pakistan, this batting performance was probably the best-ever in a match-saving cause,” said Ramiz.

“You need to change gears, you need to be defensive, there are opportunities where you can hit shots but you have to resist, you need to build partnerships with tailenders, but you cannot take your eye away for one second.”

The PCB chairman also lauded Australia for keeping the pressure intact till the end of the game and further called Babar's innings the “best of his life.”

"Australia maintained the pressure till the end. We saw how strong they are mentally. The whole world was watching this game. Pakistan absorbed the pressure really well.

“I don't know what to say about Babar. He probably played the best innings of his life. When you know that you can't afford to make mistakes, pressure builds automatically. Additionally, the close-in fielders add to the pressure and you have to revisit the process. But it was a brilliant batting performance,” said Ramiz.