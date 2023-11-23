Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Ronaldo ki jo diet plan hai': Ramiz Raja gets steamrolled over bizarre 'NASA scientists' remark on Man United legend

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 23, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Ramiz Raja was trolled by netizens over his 'NASA scientists' remark about legendary footballer - Cristiano Ronaldo.

In another episode of Ramiz Raja facing the heat from internet warriors over his bold claims, the former Pakistani cricketer has made an unbelievable remark about former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar - Cristiano Ronaldo. Ramiz's outrageous statement about Ronaldo's diet plans has become the talk of the town on social media.

Ramiz Raja was trolled by netizens over his 'NASA scientists' remark about Ronaldo(Getty Images-AFP)

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president was speaking to a news channel when he gave Ronaldo a special mention. During a discussion about the fitness of the Pakistani cricket team, Ramiz said that Ronaldo's diet is curated by NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) scientists. Raja was trolled left, right and centre over his outlandish declaration.

Did you know?

Earlier, Raja courted controversy for laughing at a racist remark against fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta. "Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja," Masaba wrote in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

Ousted PCB chief

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz was ousted as the PCB chief last year. Ramiz was removed from the top post just one year into his three-year term in 2022. A 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi had replaced Ramiz and other PCB board members at the time. Ramiz returned to broadcasting after his departure from PCB. Throughout the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, Ramiz slammed Babar Azam's Pakistan side for their flop show in the showpiece event.

'Pakistan have hit rock bottom'

Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan finished fifth in the World Cup 2023 standings. The 1992 world champions also suffered a shock defeat at the hands of giant killers Afghanistan. Former champions Pakistan recorded four wins and five defeats in nine matches at the ICC World Cup. "After this World Cup, there has to be a serious discussion about altering the DNA of this team. They need a complete overhaul in terms of mindset, approach, new talent, and new ideas. We need to improve on each and every aspect. Pakistan have hit rock bottom," Raja had said.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
