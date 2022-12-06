Ramiz Raja opens up on Pakistan's loss to England in Rawalpindi, makes big statement on 2nd Test in Multan

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking loss in the opening Test match against England on Monday, losing by 75 runs in Rawalpindi. Pakistan had the golden opportunity to take an early lead in the series after England made a bold declaration on Sunday evening with four sessions to play. But Pakistan succumbed under pressure, suffering a dent in their World Test Championship campaign as well. PCB chief Ramiz Raja later opened on the loss before making a big statement on the second Test which will be played in Multan.

Pakistan were set a 343-run target by England, but went two down early in the chase. They resumed the final day on 80 for two but was eventually folded for 268 runs as Ollie Robinson and James Anderson claimed four wickets each.

Raja however was full of praise for England and credited their coach Brendon McCullum for the big win.

"The approach of the England team changed with the arrival of Brendon McCullum. The credit for the English team's win goes to the coach," Ramiz said during a ceremony at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

The PCB chairman, who has been criticised for the benign Rawalpindi pitch, which offered nothing for the bowlers, remains optimistic that Pakistan will bounce back in the second Test.

"Pakistan team will compete against England in Multan. A new cricket will be seen in Multan," he said.

The second Test will begin from December 9 onwards in Multan.

Earlier, during the first Test, Ramiz was asked on BBC Test Match Special about the Rawalpindi Test where England scored a record-smashing 506 runs on the opening day and had four centurions on the first innings.

"I have really not cracked the code regarding a Test match pitch, unfortunately. Absolutely (disappointed with this pitch). The reason why I'm stressing on drop-in pitches in Pakistan is because you'll go to Multan and Karachi, and you'll get a similar flavor. We don't get bounce, it's to do with clay, how we prepare a pitch - I don't know what's happening," he said.

