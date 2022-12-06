BCCI appoints former India all-rounder as batting coach of women's team, Ramesh Powar assigned new role with VVS Laxman

When India women take on Australia in a five-match T20I series later this week, it will have a new support staff member in Hrishikesh Kanitkar. The former India all-rounder, who was recently with the Indian men's team in New Zealand, has been appointed the new batting coach of the women's team, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Kanitkar, who has represented India in two Tests and 34 ODIs between 1997 and 2000, will take over the position that was vacant until now.

"It is an honour to be appointed as the new Batting Coach of the Senior Women's team. I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach," Kanitkar said on his appointment.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Powar, the former India women's head coach, has been assigned a new role and will join VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as part of BCCI's 'restructuring model'. "I have had an enriching experience in my stint as head coach of the senior women's team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength," he said.

Laxman, who was the stand-in coach of the Indian men's team in NZ filling in for Rahul Dravid, was excited to have Powar join him to bolster the set-up in Bengaluru. "With Powar coming on board as a spin bowling coach, we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA," Laxman said.

