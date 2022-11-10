Ramiz Raja aims cheeky dig at T20 World Cup teams after Pakistan thrash New Zealand to enter MCG final

Continuing their rollercoaster ride in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, Babar Azam-led Pakistan registered a flawless win over Kane Williamson and Co. to enter the final of the showpiece event in Australia. With Pakistan rewriting history and securing its berth in the final, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja shared a noteworthy tweet to please the fans and followers of the Green Army.

Taking to Twitter after Pakistan's stunning win over last year's runners-up New Zealand, Raja reminded netizens that only few teams would have managed to bounce back like the Green Army at the grandest stages of them all - the T20 World Cup. “#PakvsNz A perfect 10! Very few teams in world cricket would have risen to the occasion like Pakistan did today. Melbourne here we come again #WC92,” Raja said in his tweet.

The group stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 recorded some of the biggest upsets in the history of the showpiece event. Minnows Zimbabwe, Namibia, Scotland and the Netherlands managed to record famous wins over top-ranked teams in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. While Ireland outclassed England, Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands' epic win over South Africa even paved the way for the Babar-led Pakistan side to revive their World Cup tournament. South Africa's embarrassing loss propelled Pakistan to the semi-finals after Babar and Co. defeated Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Moving within one win of their second World T20 title, Babar-led Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half-centuries to help Pakistan enter the final of the ICC event. Pakistan will meet either England or India in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

