'Ramiz Raja should resign immediately; Babar is top batter but what's his contribution?': Ex-PAK cricketer's fiery rant

Pakistan cricket team have left their fans disappointed after a shock defeat to Zimbabwe earlier this week in their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign which has now left the side on the brink of elimination. They had lost to India in their opener last Sunday, but was expected to script a win against lower-ranked Zimbabwe. However, despite an impressive bowling display, the batters failed to chase down 131 runs in 20 overs to incur their worst ever start to a World Cup campaign. Furious at the team, a former Pakistan cricketer has unleashed a fiery rant against both the captain, Babar Azam, and the chairman of PCB, Ramiz Raja.

Pakistan need to win all of their remaining last three matches in the group stage and hope other factors fall in place to help them make the semis at the World Cup. But Sikander Bakht sees on possibility in Pakistan making a miraculous recovery in Australia to make the final four and hence has demanded the resignation of Ramiz from his PCB post along with the support staff of the Pakistan side.

ALSO READ: 'Requested Babar nicely to bat at No.3 but he said no': Wasim, Waqar blast Pakistan captain after WC loss to Zimbabwe

"PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should resign immediately," he was quoted by Geo Super. "Not only chairman, but head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf should also resign."

The former cricketer also lashed out at Mohammad Rizwan and Babar for their batting in the match against Zimbabwe and took a dig at them pertaining to ther present ICC T20I rankings as a batter.

"What should we do with the number one batter? I know Babar is a top batter but what's his contribution? Pakistan has nothing to do with your ranking until you win matches," he said.

Bakht also slammed the Pakistan team management for not working on the side's middle order issue which was exposed both during the Asia Cup last month and the home series against England that followed.

"We kept on saying that their approach is not up to the mark. They are playing for themselves, your middle-order is failing again and again but no one heard. Rizwan was to be blamed for our Asia Cup Final loss. They should have given chances to our middle-order batting," he said.

