'Ramiz Raja was at slips because his father was a commissioner': Wasim Akram's startling claims about PCB chairman

Former Pakistan captain and bowling legend, Wasim Akram's autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, was released earlier this month which gives a peak into the illustrious career of the left-arm pacer. While it has mentions some of the highlights and unforgettable moments of his career, the book has also shed some light on some startling facts. One of those were on incumbent chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja, who was also a former cricketer and shared the dressing room with Akram.

Raja and Akram were part of the Pakistan team together between 1985 and 1997, playing for the team in 188 international games, which included being part of the historic 1992 team under Imran Khan that won the ODI World Cup.

Akram however made a huge revelation that Ramiz would also field in the slip position because of rank system which put him ahead on the list as his father was a police commissioner. Akram revealed as he recalled a Test match against New Zealand, saying that Ramiz would drop catches more than he caught.

“The first over the next day was delivered by Asif Faridi, a local quick; I was thrown the new ball for the second. I was in my fourth over when John Wright, New Zealand's captain, nicked to Ramiz at second slip. For all his batting kill, Ramiz was at slip for reasons of rank, because his father was a commissioner and because he'd attended Aitchison College - he dropped more than he caught, frankly,” he wrote.

Akram played for Pakistan in 104 Tests, snarring 414 wickets, which till date remains the highest for any bowmer from Pakistan. He also picked 502 wickets in 356 ODIs.

