‘Ran away from Delhi cricket’: Gambhir's vicious attack on Rajat Sharma for ‘paid PR’ on reporting Kohli episode

At a time when his on-field brawl with Virat Kohli during an IPL 2023 match has been receiving criticism from all quarters, Gautam Gambhir has attracted a fresh controversy with a hard-hitting cryptic tweet for TV journalist and former Delhi and District Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma. Gambhir did not name Rajat Sharma in his explosive tweet but dropped multiple hints about the person he was referring to. Gautam Gambhir(Hindustan Times)

Rajat, in his news programme on India TV, claimed Gambhir had an inflated ego after being elected a Member of Parliament. He also said that Virat, whom he called an "aggressive, no-nonsense player" was someone who could "give it back" to Gambhir. The journalist claimed further that Gambhir's actions were against sportsmanship, did not behove his status as an MP and were damaging to the gentleman's game.

Gambhir, in response, sent out a tweet referring to Rajat Sharma's popular show 'Aap ki Adalat'. The Lucknow Super Giants mentor tweeted, "A man who ran away from the job of running Delhi Cricket, citing pressure seems over-eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! yahii kalyug' hai jhaa 'bhgodd'e' apnii 'adaalt' chalaate hai (It is, perhaps, a testament to the times we are living in that a truant is running his own court)."

Rajat had resigned as DDCA president in November 2019. He was appointed to the post in July 2018.

Gambhir and Kohli were fined by BCCI for their on-field behaviour. They came face-to-face at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow after Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants, for whom the now-retired Gambhir is a team mentor.

Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their fees for the match that took place on Monday.

Both admitted to breaching the IPL code of conduct related to bringing the game into disrepute.

Former India stars like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, however, were not satisfied with the fine. They demanded a stricter punishment to ensure such unpleasant scenes are never repeated on the cricket field.

