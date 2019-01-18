Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Quarter-finals Day 4: Live scores and updates

Day 3 round-up: Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer slammed a double hundred as holders Vidarbha grabbed a massive 204-run first innings lead against Uttarakhand on the third day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match. With Vidarbha’s first innings yet to be completed and only two days left in the match, the hosts are all set to enter the semi-final of the coveted domestic tournament after ending the day 3 at an imposing 559 for 6.

