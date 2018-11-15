Ranji Trophy 2018, Round 2, Day 4: Live score and updates

Live updates: Delhi would look to push for a win against Himachal Pradesh at Feroz Shah Kotla. Jalaj Saxena led Kerala’s efforts as he picked up a five-wicket haul to leave Andhra reeling. How will the other games pan out on the final day of Round 2?

12:06 hrs IST SESSION UPDATES: At Lunch: Tripura 168/7 vs Assam Needs 260 runs to win Madhya Pradesh 17/0 vs Bengal Trails by 158 runs Rajasthan 178/2 vs Services Needs 179 runs to win J&K 94/1 vs Goa Trails by 103 runs Himachal 125/3 vs Delhi Needs 251 runs to win Maharashtra 81/1 vs Baroda Needs 384 runs to win Vidarbha 166/4 vs Karnataka Leads by 95 runs Tamil Nadu 276/3 vs Hyderabad Trails by 289 runs Saurashtra 26/0 vs Railways Needs 158 runs to win Gujarat 59/0 vs Chhattisgarh Leads by 177 runs Mizoram 244/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh Needs 166 runs to win Puducherry 124/6 vs Meghalaya Leads by 187 runs





10:47 hrs IST Kerala win Jalaj Saxena (19 notout) hit the winning runs and capped off a brilliant match. Rohan Prem remains not out on 8.





9:49 hrs IST Uttar Pradesh on the cusp Odisha bundled out for 221, Shivam Mavi picks up 5 wickets. UP need 41 runs to seal the match.



