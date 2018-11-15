Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018, Round 2, Day 4: Live score and updates

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Cricket Score Updates: Delhi, Kerala push for a win. Ravindra Jadeja continues to impress

By HT Correspondent | Nov 15, 2018 12:06 IST
highlights

Live updates: Delhi would look to push for a win against Himachal Pradesh at Feroz Shah Kotla. Jalaj Saxena led Kerala’s efforts as he picked up a five-wicket haul to leave Andhra reeling. How will the other games pan out on the final day of Round 2?

12:06 hrs IST

SESSION UPDATES:

At Lunch:

Tripura 168/7 vs Assam

Needs 260 runs to win

Madhya Pradesh 17/0 vs Bengal

Trails by 158 runs

Rajasthan 178/2 vs Services

Needs 179 runs to win

J&K 94/1 vs Goa

Trails by 103 runs

Himachal 125/3 vs Delhi

Needs 251 runs to win

Maharashtra 81/1 vs Baroda

Needs 384 runs to win

Vidarbha 166/4 vs Karnataka

Leads by 95 runs

Tamil Nadu 276/3 vs Hyderabad

Trails by 289 runs

Saurashtra 26/0 vs Railways

Needs 158 runs to win

Gujarat 59/0 vs Chhattisgarh

Leads by 177 runs

Mizoram 244/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh

Needs 166 runs to win

Puducherry 124/6 vs Meghalaya

Leads by 187 runs

10:47 hrs IST

Kerala win

Jalaj Saxena (19 notout) hit the winning runs and capped off a brilliant match. Rohan Prem remains not out on 8.

9:49 hrs IST

Uttar Pradesh on the cusp

Odisha bundled out for 221, Shivam Mavi picks up 5 wickets. UP need 41 runs to seal the match.

9:31 hrs IST

Tamil Nadu start strong

Abhinav Mukund 101(238) and Baba Aparajit 24(108) start the proceedings for Tamil Nadu. They look to match Hyderabad’s mammoth 1st innings total of 565.