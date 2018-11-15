Ranji Trophy 2018, Round 2, Day 4: Live score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Cricket Score Updates: Delhi, Kerala push for a win. Ravindra Jadeja continues to impress
12:06 hrs IST
SESSION UPDATES:
10:47 hrs IST
Kerala win
9:49 hrs IST
Uttar Pradesh on the cusp
9:31 hrs IST
Tamil Nadu start strong
Live updates: Delhi would look to push for a win against Himachal Pradesh at Feroz Shah Kotla. Jalaj Saxena led Kerala’s efforts as he picked up a five-wicket haul to leave Andhra reeling. How will the other games pan out on the final day of Round 2?
At Lunch:
Tripura 168/7 vs Assam
Needs 260 runs to win
Madhya Pradesh 17/0 vs Bengal
Trails by 158 runs
Rajasthan 178/2 vs Services
Needs 179 runs to win
J&K 94/1 vs Goa
Trails by 103 runs
Himachal 125/3 vs Delhi
Needs 251 runs to win
Maharashtra 81/1 vs Baroda
Needs 384 runs to win
Vidarbha 166/4 vs Karnataka
Leads by 95 runs
Tamil Nadu 276/3 vs Hyderabad
Trails by 289 runs
Saurashtra 26/0 vs Railways
Needs 158 runs to win
Gujarat 59/0 vs Chhattisgarh
Leads by 177 runs
Mizoram 244/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh
Needs 166 runs to win
Puducherry 124/6 vs Meghalaya
Leads by 187 runs
Kerala win
Jalaj Saxena (19 notout) hit the winning runs and capped off a brilliant match. Rohan Prem remains not out on 8.
Uttar Pradesh on the cusp
Odisha bundled out for 221, Shivam Mavi picks up 5 wickets. UP need 41 runs to seal the match.
Tamil Nadu start strong
Abhinav Mukund 101(238) and Baba Aparajit 24(108) start the proceedings for Tamil Nadu. They look to match Hyderabad’s mammoth 1st innings total of 565.