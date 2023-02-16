Ranji Trophy final, Bengal vs Saurashtra live score: Shahbaz fights after Unadkat, Sakariya run through Bengal

Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal are tottering at 78 for six at Lunch on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in Kolkata. Shahbaz Ahmed is batting on 26 with wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel (5*) for company as Bengal look to fight out of the hole. It has been all Saurashtra so far Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya picked up five wickets between them while Chirag Jani chipped in with one after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

