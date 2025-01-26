Ranji Trophy Live Score: Gaikwad's Maharashtra look to pin Baroda; UP strengthen position against Bihar

Ranji Trophy Live Score: The round 6 of Ranji matches moves to Day 4 as plenty of action remains in the premier domestic red-ball tournament. The excitement will be all around the corner when Maharashtra tries to pin Baroda down, as they have already claimed a massive 616-run lead at the stumps on Day 3; Kerala also has a tricky task ahead of themselves as they still need 335 runs to win with nine wickets left against a disciplined Madhya Pradesh bowling attack....Read More

Uttar Pradesh will also try to enforce a big win over Bihar as the latter are already trailing behind 225 runs with five wickets left in their kitty. UP declared their second innings at 603 for 2 in 121.3 overs and then reduced Bihar to 130 for 5 at stumps on Day 3.

Meanwhile, Mumbai suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat at home against Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday. This marked J-K's second victory over 42-time champions, after almost a decade as the last time they triumphed over Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Despite fielding a star-studded lineup featuring six capped Indian players, Mumbai failed to deliver, with the exception of an inspired performance by Shardul Thakur. Mumbai's seasoned batters, including Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane, struggled to make an impact. Rohit, returning to the domestic circuit, managed a brisk 28 off 35 balls in the second innings, featuring two fours and three sixes.

In the other game, Indian Test opener Shubman Gill scored a valiant century for Punjab against Karnataka but could not prevent his side from suffering a crushing defeat. Punjab were bowled out for a paltry 55 in their first innings. Karnataka, who amassed a mammoth 420-runs in their first innings bowled Punjab out for 213 runs in their second innings. Despite Gill's fighting century, Punjab lost by an innings and 207 runs.

Only two star players from the Indian Test squad—Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja —managed to leave a lasting impact with their performances. Shubman, who bats at number 3 for India in Tests, returned to the opening slot for Punjab in the Ranji match. He overcame the ghost of first innings and bounced back in the second innings against Punjab to put up a fightback but other batters' didn't provide him enough support to avoid a defeat. Earlier, Jadeja did showcase his class with the ball and claimed 12 wickets for Saurashtra to help them outclass Delhi. He finished with the figures of 5/66 in the first innings and 7/38 in the second innings. In the same match, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant failed to fire for Delhi on Ranji's return, managing scores of 1 and 17 in both innings.