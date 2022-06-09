Ranji Trophy: Mumbai create world record in first-class cricket with mammoth 725-run victory over Uttarakhand

Mumbai produced an incredible outing with the ball on the final day of their quarterfinal match against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy. The side bowled Uttarakhand out on merely 69, registering a humungous 725-run victory to book a berth in the semi-final. This is now the highest margin of victory (by runs) in first-class history. Mumbai broke New South Wales' record for the feat, which came way back in 1929/30 when they defeated Queensland by 685 runs.

Mumbai set up a 795-run target for Uttarakhand after captain Prithvi Shaw (72) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (103) produced another bright performance with the bat. They declared the innings on 261/3, and Mumbai struck before Uttarakhand could put a run on the board as Kamal Singh was dismissed on a duck.

Uttarakhand both of their openers within the first three overs, and only Kunal Chandela (21) could breach double figures among their top-6.

For Mumbai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian picked three wickets each, while Mohit Awasthi registered figures of 1/5 in four overs.

Here is the list of highest victory margins in first-class cricket (by runs):

Mumbai (against Uttarakhand, 2022) - 725 runs

New South Wales (against Queensland, 1929/30) - 685 runs

England (against Australia, 1928/29) - 675 runs

New South Wales (against South Australia, 1920/21) - 638 runs

Earlier, Mumbai had put 647/8 in the first innings, thanks to Suved Parkar's brilliant 252 and Sarfaraz Khan's 153. Later, the side bowled Uttarakhand out on merely 114, with Mulani taking a five-wicket haul (5/39).

Incidentally, on Wednesday, Bengal had also created a world record in first class cricket when nine of their batters posted fifty-plus scores in a single innings during the quarterfinal match against Jharkhand.

