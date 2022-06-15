'No bigger hitter than him. He got a fifty with 8 sixes': Arun Lal says IPL is 'yet to discover' 25-year-old youngster

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League saw many talents rise up in the rank. Every team had a surprise element, be it Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants or Umran Malik from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, the show put by a few youngsters have assured that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

One such talent is now playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinals and his coach passed massive claim about his potentials.

Bengal coach Arun Lal, also a former India cricketer, said Akash Deep, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, is yet to be discovered and claimed that he is among the biggest hitter of the cricket balls.

"Akash Deep is yet to be discovered by the IPL. There is no bigger hitter than him. He got a fifty with eight sixes. He himself doesn’t know his strength yet. As a bowler for the T20 version, he needs a few more variations. If you let him be and don’t confuse him situationally, he produces his best," the coach said about his ward.

The 25-year-old had struck eight sixes in the Ranji quarterfinal action against Jharkhand. Deep had then scored 53 off 18 balls as eight other Bengal batters had completed their respective half-centuries in the first innings of the contest. The bowler had then scalped one wicket.

In the ongoing semi-final action against Madhya Pradesh, Bengal find themselves at 197/5 at Stumps on Day 2 and are currently trailing by 144 runs. Deep is yet to bat but he had struck twice in the 26 overs he bowled during Madhya Pradesh's first innings.

